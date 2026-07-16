Nigerian streamer Carter Efe has opened up about the emotional impact of having his visa application denied

The content creator became visibly emotional during a livestream while lamenting the difficulty Nigerians face when trying to travel abroad

His outburst came after American streamer Kai Cenat revealed that he had tried, but failed, to help Carter secure a visa

Nigerian streamer and content creator Carter Efe has expressed frustration after his visa application was reportedly denied.

During a livestream, the entertainer became emotional as he spoke about the challenges of traveling outside Nigeria.

He stated that he felt trapped in the country despite wanting to leave.

Carter Efe opens up about the emotional impact of having his visa application denied. Photos: Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

“Chat, I won’t lie to you. We’re trapped in this country. We can’t go anywhere we want,” Carter said while expressing his frustration.

The streamer continued, describing the situation as difficult and saying Nigerians were “finished” and “doomed”.

Carter’s emotional moment came shortly after American livestreamer Kai Cenat disclosed that he had attempted to help the Nigerian content creator secure a visa.

Watch an X video of Carter Efe speaking of US visa denial here:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's frustration after visa denial

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@chibunna_va stated:

"See opportunity lost just because my country no wan do right by her citizens. Another day to remind you that the Nigerian factor no send your pocket ooh. When it decides to come for you, it'll come in full force and nothing will stop it."

@Elite_Activator wrote:

"Make everybody rest. Who know if na Wetin he Dey say nahim mistake Nahim make am Dey where him Dey? Had it been na one woman you Dey with maybe she for don kpai you sef who know. See life nor balance na Wetin you choose to do Nahim be your own life."

@UGOCH1UKWU wrote:

"Our fathers weren't wrong. Na we copy people without balancing things. So long as we don't practice a religion based on tradition, we'll keep getting different opinions and experiences. Biko, make everybody do watin work for him or her so long as its not detrimental to others."

Kai Cenat says that he had tried, but failed, to help Carter secure a visa. Photo: Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe speaks about baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Carter Efe had opened up about his relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, explaining why he is single and how the breakup changed his life.

The content creator described his previous relationship as emotionally and mentally draining, saying his ex constantly questioned his loyalty.

Efe declared that he would stay single forever, explaining that he is the happiest man on earth and can go anywhere freely without any concerns; however, fans were not happy with his utterance after seeing videos of what he allegedly did to his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng