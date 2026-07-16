US President Donald Trump confirmed that American citizen Dena Karari, wrongfully detained in Iran since 2024, has safely left the country

Human rights attorney Jared Genser identified Karari and confirmed she was travelling back to the United States after Trump's efforts to free her

The release came as US military strikes on Iran continued for a fifth night, targeting the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian military capabilities

US President Donald Trump has described the release of an American citizen from Iran as a "gesture of goodwill," even as military strikes between the two countries continued into a fifth consecutive night across the Middle East.

Trump announced on Wednesday via Truth Social that a woman he described as having been "wrongfully detained" under the Biden administration in 2024 had been permitted to leave Iran.

Trump calls Iran’s release of Dena Karari a gesture of goodwill as US-Iran conflict intensifies. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

"She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran," he wrote.

According to Reuters, Human rights attorney Jared Genser named the freed citizen as Dena Karari, a 53-year-old California resident. Writing on X, Genser confirmed:

"Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States," and credited Trump's efforts as central to securing her freedom.

According to the New York Times, Karari had travelled to Shiraz, a city in south-western Iran, in December 2024 to visit relatives, at which point her passport was confiscated by authorities. While she was not formally imprisoned, she was subjected to repeated interrogations by Iranian officials over the course of her time in the country, Genser told the newspaper.

Iran has not publicly confirmed or denied her release.

Release amid escalating US-Iran conflict

The diplomatic development arrived against a backdrop of intensifying hostilities. US forces have been carrying out strikes inside Iran with the stated objective of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor. Three US officials told Reuters that the strikes are simultaneously targeting Iranian military infrastructure that Washington would seek to neutralise before any more complex military operations are undertaken.

Trump has also threatened to extend the campaign to Iran's power plants, bridges and energy infrastructure if the situation does not resolve. Iran, for its part, said it launched retaliatory strikes against US bases in Kuwait and Jordan.

Karari's release marks a rare moment of restraint between the two governments at a time when diplomatic channels have otherwise narrowed significantly.

Dena Karari returns safely to the United States after weeks of interrogation in Shiraz. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US launches new strikes on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States (US) launched new airstrikes against Iran early Thursday, July 9, 2026, and Tehran responded by targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in crossfire that again threatened an interim deal intended to help end the war in the Persian Gulf.

The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz signalled the end of the fragile ceasefire. The US struck a variety of military sites and port facilities early Wednesday, July 8, after Iran targeted several merchant vessels off the coast of Oman, sparking Iranian fire then as well.

Source: Legit.ng