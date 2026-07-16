The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that the family of Mary Habila opposes an autopsy on her body, despite police insisting it is vital to their investigation

Habila, a physiotherapist attached to the medical team of Minister of Works David Umahi, was found dead on June 27, 2026, at his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State

Her funeral has been scheduled for July 17, 2026, at the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nok, Kaduna State, as public interest in the case continues to grow

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that the family of Mary Habila, the physiotherapist who was found dead at the residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has opposed plans to conduct an autopsy on her body.

Police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu said on Thursday that the command had concluded arrangements to engage a pathologist for a post-mortem examination.

Ebonyi Police insist on autopsy as investigation continues into Mary Habila’s death. Photo credit: Mary Habila/x

Source: Getty Images

He stressed that the autopsy was crucial to the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death.

Ukandu explained:

“The Command is set to engage the services of a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination that will help determine the cause of death and support the ongoing inquiry.”

Despite the family’s refusal, the police maintained that the examination was necessary given the sensitive nature of the case.

Circumstances of Mary Habila’s death

According to Ukandu, the Divisional Police Officer of Ohaozara Division received a distress call on June 27, 2026, requesting his presence at the David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Uburu. Medical authorities informed the officer that Habila had been brought in dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Habila and a colleague were part of the medical team attached to Minister Umahi. She reportedly died in a room within the compound of his residence in Umunaga, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Ukandu added:

“Detectives have visited the scene and obtained statements from relevant persons.”

Family opposes autopsy

The police disclosed that Habila’s family had declined to approve the procedure. Ukandu stated:

“The family of the deceased has, however, claimed that they do not want any autopsy performed on their daughter.”

He noted that the command was awaiting the presence of the family or their authorised representative before proceeding with the examination.

Funeral arrangements announced

Meanwhile, the family has fixed July 17, 2026, as the burial date. A funeral announcement stated that Habila was born on September 18, 2000, and died on June 27, 2026, at the age of 26.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 17, 2026, at the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nok, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This case has drawn significant public interest, with Minister Umahi previously dismissing claims that the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death were shrouded in secrecy.

David Umahi residence becomes focus as detectives probe circumstances of physiotherapist’s death. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Friend details Mary Habila’s final moments

Legit.ng earlier reported that new details have emerged in the death of Mary Habila, a nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences (DUFUS) and seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works, after a sworn statement was filed before the Ebonyi State High Court by her colleague and close friend, Anita Baaki.

Baaki, a physiotherapist from Benue state, stated in her affidavit that she was part of a group of staff members who travelled from Abuja to Ebonyi state on June 24, 2026, on official assignment under minister of works, David Umahi.

Source: Legit.ng