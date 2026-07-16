Police Make 1 Major Demand After Nurse Dies at Umahi's Country Home
- The Ebonyi State Police Command launched a criminal investigation after 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila died at David Umahi's residence in Uburu
- Police said Habila was part of the minister's medical team and died in a room within his compound on June 27, 2026
- The deceased's family refused the autopsy request, but the command insisted that the post-mortem examination was necessary to determine the cause of death
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ebonyi State - The Ebonyi State Police Command has called for an autopsy into the death of a 26-year-old nurse, Miss Mary Habila, who died at the Uburu country home of Minister of Works David Umahi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.
The command's spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the Commissioner of Police subsequently directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.
As reported by The Punch, Ukandu made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 16, 2026
What preliminary findings revealed
According to the command, initial inquiries established that Miss Habila and a colleague, Miss Anita Baaki, were both members of the medical team attached to the minister and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu.
He said she was found dead in a room inside the compound of his residence.
Detectives have since visited the scene and collected statements from relevant individuals.
The command said it was also making arrangements to engage the services of a pathologist for the post-mortem examination.
"The Command is set to engage the services of a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination that will help determine the cause of death and support the ongoing inquiry"
Family refuses autopsy
A significant complication has emerged as the deceased's family has declined the police request for an autopsy, insisting the examination should not proceed.
Police arrest content creator Odogwu of Asaba over alleged sexual assault of 20-year-old woman who later died
The command, however, maintained that a post-mortem remains essential given the sensitive nature of the case and the need to establish the true cause of death beyond doubt.
According to Business Day, police stresed that autopsy is key part of the investigation.
The police spokesperson said they were awaiting the attendance of the family or a duly appointed representative before the examination could go ahead.
Ukandu stressed that their presence was a necessary condition for the process.
The police pledged to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation and said it would provide further updates as inquiries advanced.
Umahi's physiotherapist: Habila's family announces next step
Recall that the family announced funeral arrangements for physiotherapist Mary Habila after her death at Minister Umahi's home.
Umahi has requested an autopsy after the 26-year-old was found dead at his Ebonyi residence.
The report outlines what the family and minister have said, while key questions about her death remain unanswered.
Umahi's physiotherapist’s death: Minister told to step down
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) called for an independent investigation into Habila's death, who passed away inside Umahi's residence.
ADC's national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, demanded that Umahi step aside pending the outcome of any inquiry into the incident.
The opposition party accused the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration of shielding officials from accountability and described the government as a 'Cabinet of Cover-ups'.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.