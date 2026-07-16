The Ebonyi State Police Command launched a criminal investigation after 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila died at David Umahi's residence in Uburu

Police said Habila was part of the minister's medical team and died in a room within his compound on June 27, 2026

The deceased's family refused the autopsy request, but the command insisted that the post-mortem examination was necessary to determine the cause of death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - The Ebonyi State Police Command has called for an autopsy into the death of a 26-year-old nurse, Miss Mary Habila, who died at the Uburu country home of Minister of Works David Umahi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

The command's spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the Commissioner of Police subsequently directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.

Police insist on an autopsy for Nurse Mary Habila, found dead in Umahi's Ebonyi compound. Photo credit: @Sowore

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Ukandu made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 16, 2026

What preliminary findings revealed

According to the command, initial inquiries established that Miss Habila and a colleague, Miss Anita Baaki, were both members of the medical team attached to the minister and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu.

He said she was found dead in a room inside the compound of his residence.

Detectives have since visited the scene and collected statements from relevant individuals.

The command said it was also making arrangements to engage the services of a pathologist for the post-mortem examination.

"The Command is set to engage the services of a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination that will help determine the cause of death and support the ongoing inquiry"

Family refuses autopsy

A significant complication has emerged as the deceased's family has declined the police request for an autopsy, insisting the examination should not proceed.

The command, however, maintained that a post-mortem remains essential given the sensitive nature of the case and the need to establish the true cause of death beyond doubt.

According to Business Day, police stresed that autopsy is key part of the investigation.

The police spokesperson said they were awaiting the attendance of the family or a duly appointed representative before the examination could go ahead.

Ukandu stressed that their presence was a necessary condition for the process.

The police pledged to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation and said it would provide further updates as inquiries advanced.

Police demand an autopsy for nurse found dead at Umahi’s house in Ebonyi State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Umahi's physiotherapist: Habila's family announces next step

Recall that the family announced funeral arrangements for physiotherapist Mary Habila after her death at Minister Umahi's home.

Umahi has requested an autopsy after the 26-year-old was found dead at his Ebonyi residence.

The report outlines what the family and minister have said, while key questions about her death remain unanswered.

Umahi's physiotherapist’s death: Minister told to step down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) called for an independent investigation into Habila's death, who passed away inside Umahi's residence.

ADC's national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, demanded that Umahi step aside pending the outcome of any inquiry into the incident.

The opposition party accused the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration of shielding officials from accountability and described the government as a 'Cabinet of Cover-ups'.

Source: Legit.ng