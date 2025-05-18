The Lagos State Government has once again shut down the restaurant owned by nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest

This had initially happened in September 2024, when authorities cited noise pollution as the reason for their action

The incident has repeated itself, and fans have been reacting to the extreme measures employed this time around

A video of Lagos State Government officials shutting down Cubana Chiefpriest’s restaurant, Donald's, has gone viral.

The Lagos restaurant was shut down on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Two of his staff were also arrested for dumping refuse by the roadside.

Lagos state govt arrests two of Cubana CP's staff. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The Managing Director at Lagos Waste Management Authority, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this on his X handle, said in the early hours of Saturday.

He had said that the Chairman of the Lekki Estate Residents Association alerted his agency of an incident involving the illegal dumping of refuse along Durosimi-Etti Street in Lekki Phase 1.

Muyiwa wrote:

"In the early hours of Saturday, 18th May 2025, the Chairman of the Lekki Estate Residents Association (@Lekkiphase1_ ) alerted us to an incident involving the illegal dumping of refuse along Durosimi-Etti Street in Lekki Phase 1. A white Ford van with Abuja registration plates GWA 136E was caught in the act of indiscriminately discharging waste."

"The vehicle was traced to DONALD restaurant, a nightlife establishment located on Road 14 within the estate. The suspects were apprehended on the scene by LERA’s Chief Security Officer and taken into custody at the LERA Secretariat. It was reported that the individuals attempted to bribe the security team with ₦100,000—an offer that was firmly declined."

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Lagos state govt seal off Cubana CP's restaurant

Read some reactions below:

@king_saba_mil said:

"CP no small one call to the governor of Lagos state everything will be fine."

@oma_omma

"Helen setting her ringlight to tell pascal that this is just the beginning 😂😂😂😂😂of his karma."

@onus_media1 said:

"Make helen nor see this video o😂😂😂😂."

@laystan said:

"If dem throw bin in wrong place with that warrant you to sealed a full restaurant? Mumu ppl."

@peppermint784 said:

"Hellen go Dey one place Dey laugh😂."

@yefarkinfinity said:

"This is really a good job done."

@ofreshbaba said:

"But why seal of the building? Why not arrest those involved and even impound the van you saw the other night? And for his staffs to act unwise, they need to be taught a lesson."

@stanl.e.y said:

"Rather than they paying a fine ,you are closing the place .. wow ..wickedness is real."

@official_ohluwayormi said:

"This is wrong how u can be dirty Lagos state."

@my_africa36 said:

"Why are they targeting only the rich people?"

Lagos govt shares video of noisy Cubana Chiefpriest's DeAngels

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Lagos state government shared an anonymous video sent by a resident that led to the sealing of Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant.

In the video, which has since gone viral, loud noise could be heard coming from the restaurant in the early hours of Sunday, September 15.

The new evidence provided by the state government has stirred up mixed reactions as several netizens threw their weights behind Chiefpriest.

