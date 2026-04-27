Victor Agali had accused the NFF of failing to pay alleged FIFA-backed pensions to retired Super Eagles players

NFF Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi has strongly denied those claims, calling them “wild” and verifiable

FIFA clarifies it does not run direct pension payments but offers welfare support schemes for players

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali has sparked fresh controversy after alleging that retired Nigerian internationals are being denied financial benefits meant for them.

The former Bundesliga striker claimed that funds are sent from FIFA to Nigeria for the welfare of former players but are not reaching the intended beneficiaries.

Victor Agali claims that retired internationals are entitled to a stipend from FIFA, through the NFF, but they're yet to receive any. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

Agali, who earned 11 caps for Nigeria, speaking on the Home Turf Podcast, expressed frustration over what he described as poor treatment of ex-internationals.

“We talk about pension. Do you know there's money coming from FIFA to Nigeria for the ex-players. Are you aware? I’ve not gotten anything from them… but I know the money is coming in,” he said.

The former Super Eagles striker further criticised the system, stating that Nigerian football does not adequately respect or support its former players, especially compared to what he observed during his time in Europe.

NFF responds strongly, dismisses Agali’s claims

The Nigeria Football Federation has swiftly responded to Agali’s allegations, firmly denying any wrongdoing or existence of such pension payments.

According to The Guardian, NFF Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi described the claims as unfounded and misleading, insisting that there is no hidden pension arrangement from FIFA being withheld from players.

“It is funny because I have never heard of it in my life. Whatever FIFA does is known to everybody. It has never happened.

"These people should stop disgracing themselves by making such wild claims when people can verify such claims. Anybody can get the information from FIFA. This type of thing is not hidden,” Sanusi said.

Sanusi also emphasised that such information is publicly accessible and can be verified, urging former players to refrain from making statements that could tarnish the federation’s image without evidence.

The strong rebuttal highlights a growing disconnect between some former players and the football authorities, with trust and transparency once again coming under scrutiny.

FIFA clarifies welfare structure for players

Amid the back-and-forth, FIFA has provided clarity on how player welfare support is structured globally.

Contrary to Agali’s claims, FIFA does not operate a direct pension scheme for retired international players.

The NFF has faulted Agali’s claim that the federation has failed to pay pensions to retired international stars from funds the body receives from FIFA. Photo by Sportsphoto

Source: Getty Images

Instead, it offers support through initiatives like the FIFA Fund for Football Players (FFP), which assists professionals facing financial hardship or those owed wages by clubs.

In many countries, retirement benefits are managed locally through players’ unions or structured pension schemes funded during active careers.

For example, in England, players benefit from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Pension Scheme, which is built on contributions made during their playing years.

The situation in Nigeria, however, appears less structured, and Agali’s comments have reignited conversations about the need for better post-career support systems for former Super Eagles stars.

FIFA delivers verdict on Nigeria’s World Cup hopes

In another development, Legit.ng reported that FIFA has delivered a firm response to growing calls for Iran to be replaced at the 2026 World Cup, ruling out any possibility of inviting nations like Italy or Nigeria as substitutes.

The debate gained traction after US envoy Paolo Zampolli suggested that Italy should be drafted into the tournament in place of Iran due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Source: Legit.ng