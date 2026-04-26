Videos and colourful pictures from Okoya's daughter's introduction and Nikkah have emerged online

A video showing the luxury decor at the venue event has captured attention online

Billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu was among the prominent figures who attended the event

Olamide Raheeda Okoya, daughter of billionaire, Chief Razaq Okoya, and his wife, Folashade Okoya, married Imran Saro Gobir in an introduction and Nikkah ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The event, which took place at the Okoyas' private residence in Lagos, was attended by family members and dignitaries like billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, who graced the occasion.

Okoya's daughter's introduction and Nikkah trends on social media. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Okoyas made headlines after they announced their daughter's engagement.

Samad Rabiu celebrates with Okoya

Sharing pictures from the event, the billionaire described it as a beautiful and memorable occasion, filled with warmth, dignity, and a strong sense of family unity.

"I deeply admire and commend both families for upholding such admirable values and for hosting such a gracious and well-organized event," he said.

He also prayed for a lifetime filled with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity for the bride and groom.

"May their union be continually blessed, and may their journey together be guided by mutual respect, understanding, and enduring joy," Rabiu Samad added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Shade Okoya also celebrated her 49th birthday on her daughter's wedding day.

Congratulations pour in for billionaire Okoya as daughter weds at his private residence in Lagos. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

The pictures from Okoya's daughter's introduction and Nikkah are below:

A video showing the decor at Okoya's daughter's wedding is below:

Reactions as Okoya's daughter weds

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens celebrate with the billionaire and his family. Read the comments below:

Cyberwhore01 commented:

"Imagine having a house so big that the decor sits well like it’s an event hall."

dinho_1545 said:

"Anyhow anyway please try to have Money , I mean legal money."

Jericho_official said:

"Rich people dey married richer, one Pako bricklayer go dey toast omo-alagbo for road side ..inside life."

abioyebaba0605 commented:

"The rich just dey marry the rich Abeg who go marry the trying guys like me now?"

deezeerhh said:

"We the commenters and viewers wish the bride and groom a lifetime filled with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. May their union be continually blessed, and may their journey together be guided by mutual respect, understanding, and enduring joy."

heureuxncontent reacted:

"Nikkah done. The big party is coming up soon then."

bbyeniola02 commented:

"I wish the bride and groom a lifetime filled with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. May their union be continually blessed, and may their journey together be guided by mutual respect, understanding, and enduring joy."

Why Okoya's son faced criticism

Legit.ng previously reported that Shade Okoya's son Raheem sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.

He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng