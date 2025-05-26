Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin is one of the hot topics online following his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ubi Franklin travelled to Abuja with David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Cubana Chiefpriest, where they met top dignitaries

In a viral clip, Ubi was captured receiving a handshake from the number one citizen of the country and expressed his excitement

Ubi Franklin, one of Davido's front-liners, has shared clips of his meeting with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

The music executive, who has also retired as Chioma’s manager, went on a trip to the country’s capital, Abuja, a few days ago.

Ubi Franklin shared his impact during the presidential campaign. Credit: @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

It appeared that he, Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, and other team members had an important event. While on the visit, they met with Seyi Tinubu and later came face to face with the President.

One of the clips shared by Ubi Franklin captured him expressing his excitement about meeting the President as he received a handshake.

According to him, he went with Tinubu to campaign in 15 states. Tinubu responded by saying, “And we succeeded,” which led to a burst of laughter in the room.

Ubi’s comment has, however, triggered different kinds of reactions from social media users.

Watch the clip here:

See another post from the meeting here:

Peeps react as Uni Franklin meets Tinubu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

@big_mnsn said:

"See who day rule us 😍😍❤️, very handsome man and working presido ."

@_stonedaddy said:

"15 states ke ? You leave your nanny job Dey follow Tinubu?"

@wicked_abavoboy said:

"So nobody fit arrest ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ tailor?🤦‍♂️."

@christyfrancistender said:

"Please tell Mr President to help me 😂 I'm a graduate without a Job, this is a genuine please from his country girl 🙌may his reign be great,may his days be long Amen,my love to my President."

@maxiigram1 said:

"If na Cubana e for dy roll for ground."

@victorchyna said:

"Make I no talk watin Dey my mind.. him look like the way him keep Nigeria."

@shopevrytin1 said:

"Anywhere belle face na front."

@hypemanricky_ said:

"I pity who dey fights for naija😂😂😂😂 cause omo if you think say anybody stand with you, oyo is ur cast."

@yucee_soweto said:

"If no be say we dey from your page see Chioma I no suppose dey follow u …akpamu."

@iamekoni said:

"David telling Mr president they're your members 😂."

@bondgrounded said:

"If you can’t win them you join them whohaa."

Ubi Franklin, Cubana Chiefpriest address their alleged fight

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido's associates, Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest, in a new video, have addressed rumours that they were involved in a physical altercation.

It will be recalled that rumours emerged on social media that Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest exchanged blows at a prominent hotel in Abuja.

A new video showed Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest with Isreal DMW as they cleared the air about their alleged physical altercation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng