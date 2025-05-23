Davido's associates, Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest, in a new video, have addressed rumours that they were involved in a physical altercation

It will be recalled that rumours emerged on social media that Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest exchanged blows at a prominent hotel in Abuja

A new video showed Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest with Isreal DMW as they cleared the air about their alleged physical altercation

Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, have dismissed viral rumours claiming they were involved in a physical altercation.

Earlier reports had circulated on social media allegding that Ubi and Chiefpriest engaged in a heated confrontation that escalated into a fistfight at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Davido’s associates Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest clear air on alleged altercation. Credit: davido/ubifranklin/cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to an eyewitness account shared by blogs, the altercation between the duo, who are associates of music star Davido, attracted a large crowd.

SDK also claimed Chiefpriest was trying to prevent Ubi from being a part of Davido’s close circle of friends, while the latter was trying to get back in.

The blogger added that there were also rumours of Ubi trying his best to get invited to Davido and Chioma’s white wedding in America in August, which Chiefpriest was trying to stop.

Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest address social media claims of a physical fight. Credit: ubifranklin

Source: Instagram

However, Ubi and Chiefpriest have now responded to the rumours via a new video of them with Davido's aide and logistics manager.

Chiefpriest and Franklin who sat beside each other in a car laughed off the rumours while Isreal DMW lashed out at bloggers as he expressed his displeasure about them carrying unverified reports.

The video of Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest clearing up rumours about their alleged physical combat in Abuja is below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest, Ubi Franklin addresses rumours

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

iamfavourchidera said:

"Nice one.....make everyone rest biko.

jojo wrote:

"Damage control."

oluwasboi said:

"Una don sit down like dis together inside same car before? Abi na just to clear the air?"

babieslinestoresng commented:

"Even if they fought, is it anybody's business? Is that even supposed to be a news o ga o."

nostain_official_ reacted:

"Make CP still respect himself, he too like follow follow."

deejay_west said:

"Oga una fight. Davido go don force una do video."

thefoodnetworknig2 commented:

"Good to see the Nannies and little bride in complete agreement! Tati bg o ni baje o."

mustimustiano said:

"The majority of Nigerian youths are jobless if not why would the fight between this two go viral."

zoe.jonh said:

"Where are people getting all this wrong info? This is why I don't believe everything I see on Internet."

boatnaija said:

"We have the real video, follow me, book a boat and we will show you - Ubi your upper cut bad."

Davido, Chiefpriest visit Senator Akpabio

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest were spotted with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of their meeting with Senator Akpabio. In the clip, the Senate President is seen holding a file as he speaks to Davido while the socialite and others present listen to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng