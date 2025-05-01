Ubi Franklin revealed that Davido started the surprise birthday plan by creating a group chat and involving her close friends and family

The celebration turned out to be a full-blown luxury affair with top-tier event planners and designers

The music executive lauded Davido for being intentional, thoughtful, and surrounded by people who truly care

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has opened up on how superstar singer Davide Adeleke also known as Davido went all out to plan a surprise, luxury birthday party for his wife, Chioma Rowland, to mark her 30th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Ubi revealed that the planning began three weeks before the big day when Davido personally reached out to him to coordinate a secret celebration for TheChefChi.

Ubi recounted,

“About 3 weeks ago David sent a message saying ‘omo open group make we plan Chioma’s 30th birthday.’ I said let’s go."

According to him, he initially thought it would be a small gathering with close friends and family, considering the stress Davido was under while preparing for his album drop. But the singer had bigger plans in mind.

Davido kicks off party plans with luxury surprises

Ubi revealed that Davido insisted on organising something memorable, and alongside Chioma’s sister, Jennifer Rowland, they began scouting for the best event planner in Atlanta.

He said,

“We found @ellybevents who I’ll say is a magician. She was ready to do anything to deliver"

The next message in their planning group chat? A picture of the Black G-Wagon—one of the major birthday surprises Davido gifted Chioma.

That’s when Ubi knew they were in for something grand.

A star-studded black-tie affair for TheChefChi

To complete the vision, the Aye crooner opted for a black-tie event. Celebrity designer Taryor Gabriels styled the music star, adding glam to the already lavish celebration.

Ubi said, praising the singer as “The Husband with the best gifts,"

“I want to appreciate everyone who came out to celebrate my best girl @thechefchi,”

He ended his post by appreciating the inner circle that made the moment special, writing:

“Sometimes you just want to do life with people who don’t just care about social media, but truly care about you.”

See the post here:

Netzines celebrate Davido and Chioma

Fans and netizens couldn’t help but shower the couple with praise. Many highlighted Davido’s consistency in showing love and respect for Chioma despite his demanding career.

See fan reactions below:

@slim_dadi_5 said:

"We online family, we mount since yesterday till dawn 🥺 Una suppose do giveaway for us ❤️"

@edieblaze_ wrote:

"Love sweet but e sweeter when money enter ❤️❤️❤️😍🙌 Happy birthday to 30BG Mama @chef_chioma. We love you scatter!"

@fl_orence05 said:

"Thank you Ubi for all you do, may God continue to bless you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@princeo_best_outfit commented:

"I hope your percentage was fully collected 😂"

@ihemsngozi wrote:

"My G Baddest ❤️❤️❤️"

@rachel_millz stated:

"Davido no dey ever disappoint when it comes to Chioma. This one choke!! 😍🔥"

@midey.diamond wrote:

"If love was a person, na Davido for Chioma. Happy 30th to our forever baby girl!"

@official_talkwithtee stated:

"Una see why e dey important to find person wey go choose you every time? Big up to OBO!"

Isreal celebrates Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that onee of Davido's main men, Isreal Afeare, has showed his appreciation to his oga's wife, Chioma Adeleke, as she marked her special day.

Isreal took to his social media page to celebrate Chioma, he listed her rare qualities and appreciated her for being so kind to everyone around Davido.

He noted that she could have chosen to chase them all, but chose to embrace them all.

