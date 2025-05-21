Veteran Nigerian fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, who unknown men reportedly attacked, has spoken about the event

The singer was with his band members when the unfortunate incident occurred in Ikire, Osun State

A video making the rounds on social media showed Pasuma talking about the incident and dancing to Seyi Vibez in another clip

Nigerians were happy to see veteran fuji musician Pasuma Wonder hale and hearty after there was an attempt on his life recently.

The Nigerian singer was said to have been on his way to Ikire, alongside his bodyguard, when unknown gunmen suddenly ambushed them.

Pasuma talks about the attack that occurred in Ikire. Credit: @officialpasuma, @seyi_vibez

A video surfaced on social media showing one of his vehicles with a bullet hole, while another had a smashed windscreen. At the time of the news, there was no information about Pasuma’s safety or whereabouts.

However, in a new post that surfaced online, Pasuma was seen narrating the incident to the crowd at a recent performance.

In another clip, the singer was spotted vibing to Seyi Vibez’s "Dejavu" and looking happy while at it, reassuring fans of his well-being.

Taye Currency acknowledged Pasuma as his boss in the Fuji music scene during an interview with Akede Ariya.

He describes Saheed Osupa as a colleague, distinguishing their professional relationship from his bond with Pasuma.

The Fuji star expresses regret over past comments about Pasuma, clarifying misunderstandings during a meeting in Mecca.

How fans reacted to Pasuma's recent clip

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@engroluwatosinsamuel231 said:

"Ba wa si always clarifying things for ppl to understand much love Ba wasi."

@mrpossiboo said:

"❤️❤️❤️ See this nice clarification in musical form. Kudos Paso 😍👏."

@officialijaya247 said:

"Thank god he;s fine. my favorite 🙌😍."

@real_olatunji04 said:

"Music no need permission to enter your spirit 👏MohBad’23✍️."

@pretty_limmahh said:

"Baba just Dey rough he no sabi the song 😂."

@emmyjay771 said:

"Person wey dash the dj money for playing Seyi you de wyn my afolabi 😂😍."

@vibez_news said:

"Other guy fans go start ranting now."

Fuji musician Pasuma was seen dancing along to Seyi vibez's song. Credit: @pasumaofficial

@joker_simple01 said:

"Pasuma self dey chop Seyi vibez 🙌❤️❤️❤️."

@gidongram said:

"Legendary recognizes self-made legend 🔥🔥."

@vibesofdcity said:

"Relatable: Culture fit Relate to that sound."

@tilapia_sabi said:

"Dat small doctor just Dey laff , like pesin wey don Cari gas ⛽️ 😂😂😂."

@bammie1014 said:

"My kind song not for underaged people wy old fit too shalaye."

@itz_lontee said:

"Na zino mention pasoma name for hin song na seyi song paso dey vibe too 😂😂."

Pasuma joyous as he meets his newborn grandson

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Fuji singer, Pasuma welcomed his grandson to the joy of his numerous fans on social media.

The legendary singer was able to finally meet his newborn grandson in Canada, and the sweet moment was captured on video for fans to see.

Many social media users gushed over the heartwarming video of Pasuma with his newborn grandbaby.

