Legendary highlife singer Bright Chimezie’s son, Chuks, brought smiles to the faces of social media users

The entertainment lawyer shared pictures from the night Davido hosted him and his father in Lagos

Chuks’ post ignited beautiful reactions on social media, as fans admired the trio, calling it a divine meet-up

Nigerian social media users loved to see highlife singer Bright Chimezie’s son hang out with them after Davido hosted them in Lagos.

The highlife musician was spotted having a good time and speaking to those who matter to Davido, including Chioma’s mum and his uncle on the phone.

Bright Chimezie's sson shares picture with Davido and father. Credit: @chuks_chimezie

Source: Instagram

Fans could not get over the sweet moment between the old and new generation singers. The singer’s son also shared lovely pictures and videos from their meeting in Lagos.

See the pictures below:

In an earlier report, Cubana Chiefpriest a video of music legend Bright Chimezie vibing to Davido's song, which samples his.

Bright Chimezie, who commended Davido's work of art, also praised the DMW label boss in the video.

The music legend's comment about Davido's song 'With You' featuring Omah Lay has also stirred reactions from social media users.

Bright Chimezie's son shares photos

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@arinzearinzze said:

"When God wants to bless a man he does not need to take his permission. I watch @2niteflavour prostrate to the great @officialbrightchimezie. But this @davido phase is divinely orchestrated. I pray you maximise this opportunity. Cheer on!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@kayceelawproperties said:

"See our Legend. We all happy to see him getting Flowers."

@spiffymiracle said:

"I'm happy my uncle is alive to eat the fruit of his labour...more flowers to him...I tap this blessing to my family 🙏🙏."

@regcares said:

"Baba when you go invite me over. I sight you Boss ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

@stephafegba said:

"We are waiting for 2 or 3 tracks of collaborations. Anticipating a Banga."

@celebrity_queen_beauty said:

"Person wey snap this picture go carry hand up 😂…come make una short 😂."

@only1_hendrixx said:

"Proud moment nwanne."

@odera.agbo said:

"Our legend. So agile. May God continue to keep him healthy. Amen."

@royaltyrosy said:

"I love to see it. 🔥💯👏🏾.Sir Bright Chimezie the Legendary… 📌💯."

@queenrozeeyjr said:

"Papa with too much steeze."

@simplicitylyfe said:

"Na son you be 🙌."

@_ennize said:

"Your dad is loved by all!! ❤️."

@chuks_ousynde said:

"Are you the son bright chimezie?"

@officialakeni said:

"Perfect Caption ."

@donchizii said:

"Make dem kuku Collab."

@realjoshblaze said:

"Your papa na legend ♥️."

Man blasts Davido over Bright Chimezie

According to the critic, he called Davido disrespectful for taking Bright Chimezie out of his house in the East and flying him all the way to Lagos "just to pay homage to him."

He noted that Davido acted out of character because of his wealth and owes the entire Igbo tribe an apology for disrespecting one of their own.

This comes after Davido replied to a Twitter troll who slammed him over Igbo culture, claiming that he was one of them by blood.

