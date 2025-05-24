Nasty Blaq stirs controversy online after saying viral TikTok influencer Peller should go back to school

In a sharp response, Peller fires back, insisting that Nasty’s opinion doesn’t matter as long as his fans understand him.

The public exchange between the two entertainers sparked a storm of reactions across social media, with netizens weighing in on the value of education

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Nasty Blaq, has sparked heated debate online after throwing shade at trending TikToker Peller.

The comedian, during a conversation with fans, claimed that while many now call education a scam, Peller’s behavior proves the opposite — that schooling is still very necessary.

Nasty Blaq didn’t mince words when he said:

“The most popular word in Nigeria now is education is a scam, but Peller has proved that wrong. Peller needs to go back to school. Forget the money you have, Peller, you need to go back to school. You don’t need to enter university, they can teach you in the house.”

Nasty Blaq drags Peller in online feud, fans split, spark hot debate. Photos: @nasty_blaq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Peller, who quickly fired back in a now-viral response.

He stated

“Your opinion is not needed as long as people here understand me. All these skit makers didn’t go to school. You’ll just see them making money"

Peller’s comment appeared to be a not-so-subtle jab at Nasty Blaq and others in the skit-making industry, stirring reactions from fans of both creators.

While some defended Nasty Blaq’s stance and called for more value to be placed on education, others stood by Peller, saying results and impact matter more than academic credentials.

The clash between the two influencers has since gone viral, further fueling ongoing debates about whether formal education is still essential for success in Nigeria’s growing creator economy.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Peller and Nasty Blaq’s drama

Some fans supported Nasty Blaq and urged Peller to embrace personal growth while fame lasts.

@cute_pecky wrote:

“Fame is like a smoke. In 2 years’ time, he will look back and see the need to have heeds to this man’s advice. He should enjoy the fame while it lasts.”

@OkenwaCrypto added:

“If I be Peller or close to him, I think the best thing for him now is to go and do all these one-year courses in the USA or any country shaa in his field. They will coach him how to remain relevant.”

Others, however, felt the pressure on Peller was unnecessary:

@Dr_Pharouk said:

“Make dem leave am jare. Since he doesn’t need it, then it’s okay. Some of us weh go school sef still dey find money and we never see am.”

@THE_CRAFT3R commented:

“School is NOT a scam, and at the same time, it’s NOT compulsory. Whatever you strive to do, be a MASTER at it. That’s all I can say.”

@MarvinAgunkwo dropped a hot take:

“The boy get coconut head. Him no dey hear word. Nigerians are always idolizing fools. Now everyone wants to be a TikTok star, no one wants to go to school again. If this continues, the future of Nigeria will be in jeopardy.”

@boy.silverb quipped:

“How do you know people sit down on his page? Maybe you’ve also sat down there too before.”

Peller and Nasty Blaq online

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that Peller and Nasty Blaq recently had a live session that caught the attention of their fans.

In the viral video, the skit maker, who recently visited billionaire businessman Raheem Okoya’s son, revealed some things that Nasty Blaq’s fans may not know about him.

According to Peller, despite Nasty Blaq’s years of creating skits, he has not earned enough to buy a Toyota car.

