“Peller Sent Me N2m, It’s Not Enough”: TikTok Star’s Childhood Friend Says He Needs More Than N2m
- Nigerian TikTok star Peller’s childhood friend has called him out on social media for not rendering sufficient help
- In a video making the rounds, Peller’s old friend admitted that the TikTok star sent him N2 million, but he needs more than that
- The video went viral on social media, and it raised mixed feelings among Nigerians, with some of them advising Peller’s old friend
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
Nigerian TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja aka Peller’s childhood friend, Shedoskyie, has resumed crying out to him on social media.
Recall that in 2024, Legit.ng reported on how Shedoskyie accused Peller of not carrying him along after he became famous and left him in Ikorodu while he relocated to Lekki.
Shedoskyie says the N2 million Peller sent is not enough
In a new development, the same young man posted a series of photos, and he continued to call on Peller for assistance.
In the viral clip, he admitted that Peller sent him N2 million. However, he complained about it not being enough. According to the TikTok star’s old friend, N2 million can not do much for him and he would prefer for Peller to carry him along the way he carried one of their old friends, Joe Black, along.
Shedoskyie said that Peller carried Joe Black along but left him behind in Ikorodu, where he’s still suffering. He then reminded the TikTok star of how he used to feed him in the past when he was hungry.
In his words:
“Guys abeg make una help me dey beg Peller. Peller don credit me N2 million but guys please it’s not enough. Peller please carry me along, na me and you dey do videos, you dey give me N2 million. Wetin N2 million wan do for me? Peller please carry me along. You carry only Joe Black, you leave me for Ikorodu, I still dey suffer for here. Peller please carry me along, na me wey dey give you food, I dey do things for you, you dey send me N2 million, wetin N2 million wan do for me Peller.”
Peller breaks record, gets 163k live views after backlash over #30DaysChallenge: "Biggest in Africa"
In the caption of the video, Shedoskyie also wrote:
“I Don't Want Your 2 Million Naira, Carry Me Along.”
See the video below:
Reactions as Peller’s old friend rejects N2 million
The video of Peller’s old friend complaining bitterly about the N2 million the TikTok star gave to him while stating what he wanted instead was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them accused Shedoskyie of being entitled, others advised him on how to use the N2 million:
Wf_jamesbrown said:
“Oga move up with the money & focus on what you are good at that can bring your out, this will not change anything.”
Macs_gemini said:
“Oya return the 2million make them carry you along.”
M_yusufty wrote:
“You give am food reach 2m?🤣🤣”
Yaksman__ said:
“See entitlement 😂.”
Slim_heavy wrote:
“THERE’S JEALOUSY AND ENTITLEMENT HERE, it’s sad.”
Michael_adekunlee said:
“🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 the level of entitlement sef ehhh.”
Mike_futo wrote:
“It’s the audacity for me, a child like this is saying what will 2M do for him ? 😂”
Kenniedecker said:
“Who be this ungrateful soul? So u feel after this post he go come carry u along?”
Soromotoochukwu said:
“Now I see why dem no carry u along! At this rate, u fit collect Jarvis.”
Carphy_flinks said:
“He say make he no give him fish 🐟 make he teach him how to catch fish. Not too much lol.”
Iam_feezlegram wrote:
“I feel the guy pain , the guy don’t want the money , he only want fame and be making money but he just don’t know how to express himself , Keep hustling bro , your time will surely come.”
Kevinblak_comedy wrote:
“Peller no try, hun for give am his account and two private jet 😢.”
Peller buys Benz
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller recently acquired a brand new Mercedes-Benz.
Peller speaks up after he loses followers following his statement about viral 30 Days Rant Challenge
In less than three years of being in the online space, the content creator has shown tremendous success in his craft.
While he may have been criticised for his 'bad English', Peller has become one of the most successful youngsters on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.