Nigerian TikTok star Peller’s childhood friend has called him out on social media for not rendering sufficient help

In a video making the rounds, Peller’s old friend admitted that the TikTok star sent him N2 million, but he needs more than that

The video went viral on social media, and it raised mixed feelings among Nigerians, with some of them advising Peller’s old friend

Nigerian TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja aka Peller’s childhood friend, Shedoskyie, has resumed crying out to him on social media.

Recall that in 2024, Legit.ng reported on how Shedoskyie accused Peller of not carrying him along after he became famous and left him in Ikorodu while he relocated to Lekki.

Shedoskyie says the N2 million Peller sent is not enough

In a new development, the same young man posted a series of photos, and he continued to call on Peller for assistance.

In the viral clip, he admitted that Peller sent him N2 million. However, he complained about it not being enough. According to the TikTok star’s old friend, N2 million can not do much for him and he would prefer for Peller to carry him along the way he carried one of their old friends, Joe Black, along.

Shedoskyie said that Peller carried Joe Black along but left him behind in Ikorodu, where he’s still suffering. He then reminded the TikTok star of how he used to feed him in the past when he was hungry.

Nigerians react as Peller's old friend complains about N2 million gift from TikTok star. Photo: @peller089

In his words:

“Guys abeg make una help me dey beg Peller. Peller don credit me N2 million but guys please it’s not enough. Peller please carry me along, na me and you dey do videos, you dey give me N2 million. Wetin N2 million wan do for me? Peller please carry me along. You carry only Joe Black, you leave me for Ikorodu, I still dey suffer for here. Peller please carry me along, na me wey dey give you food, I dey do things for you, you dey send me N2 million, wetin N2 million wan do for me Peller.”

In the caption of the video, Shedoskyie also wrote:

“I Don't Want Your 2 Million Naira, Carry Me Along.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Peller’s old friend rejects N2 million

The video of Peller’s old friend complaining bitterly about the N2 million the TikTok star gave to him while stating what he wanted instead was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them accused Shedoskyie of being entitled, others advised him on how to use the N2 million:

Wf_jamesbrown said:

“Oga move up with the money & focus on what you are good at that can bring your out, this will not change anything.”

Macs_gemini said:

“Oya return the 2million make them carry you along.”

M_yusufty wrote:

“You give am food reach 2m?🤣🤣”

Yaksman__ said:

“See entitlement 😂.”

Slim_heavy wrote:

“THERE’S JEALOUSY AND ENTITLEMENT HERE, it’s sad.”

Michael_adekunlee said:

“🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 the level of entitlement sef ehhh.”

Mike_futo wrote:

“It’s the audacity for me, a child like this is saying what will 2M do for him ? 😂”

Kenniedecker said:

“Who be this ungrateful soul? So u feel after this post he go come carry u along?”

Soromotoochukwu said:

“Now I see why dem no carry u along! At this rate, u fit collect Jarvis.”

Carphy_flinks said:

“He say make he no give him fish 🐟 make he teach him how to catch fish. Not too much lol.”

Iam_feezlegram wrote:

“I feel the guy pain , the guy don’t want the money , he only want fame and be making money but he just don’t know how to express himself , Keep hustling bro , your time will surely come.”

Kevinblak_comedy wrote:

“Peller no try, hun for give am his account and two private jet 😢.”

Peller buys Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller recently acquired a brand new Mercedes-Benz.

In less than three years of being in the online space, the content creator has shown tremendous success in his craft.

While he may have been criticised for his 'bad English', Peller has become one of the most successful youngsters on social media.

