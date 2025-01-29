Nasty Blaq, a popular Nigerian skit-maker has finally gone on social media to unveil his baby girl

The social media content creator had announced in July 2024 that he would soon be a father, after sharing a maternity shoot post with his grilefirned

The face of the child was kept from social media until the couple flooded timelines with cute photos, generating hearty cheers from celebs and fans

Nigerian content creator Nasty Blaq, whose real name is Emmanuel Ezechukwu Abasi has shared an online post where he showed off his 6-month-old baby with his girlfriend.

The father-of-one, who recently buried his beloved mother, Ngozi Abasi a couple of days ago amid tears, named his daughter after her.

Don Jazzy, Kie Kie, and others celebrate with Nasty Blaq as he posts his baby girl. credit: @nastyblaq

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that Nasty announced that he would soon be a father in July 2024. In the post, where she shared the joyous news with fans, Nasty wrote

"From the first laugh we shared to the love that blossomed, our journey together has been nothing short of magical. Now, we’re about to write a new chapter-welcoming our baby into the world. With you by my side, every moment feels like a dream come true. Cheers to the adventures of parenthood and the joy that awaits us."

In his new social media post, Nasty wrote:

"Welcome into the world baby Maia Ngozi Abisi. We love you till the end of time ❤️."

See his post below:

Nasty's post was met with sweet messages and praises from fans online and celebrities like Don Jazzy, Kie Kie, Papaya ex, to mention a few.

Congrats pour in for Nasty Blaq

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@queenmercyatang:

"It’s the attitude in the pictures for me. So cute😃🥰🥰❤️❤."

@janemena:

"Why are you running!? Why are you running!???😂😂😂."

@donjazzy:

"Congratulations bro."

@papaya_ex:

"😍Congratulations latest Daddy."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations! God bless your home!❤️."

@peterebukaagbo:

"Crazy guy 😂😂😂 Congratulations my brother."

@anieproceo:

"My people 🙌❤️❤️ God bless this family."

@real_dreylo:

"Baby Mia is here. Congratulations fam ❤️."

@lindaosifo:

"So beautiful. Congratulations 🥳."

@237_towncryer:

"Congratulations my brother. Your mama is back ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@crazeclown:

"Congratulations guys 😍😍😍 welcome to fatherhood brother 👏."

@iamdikeh:

"Love every single picture man, see my baby 😍😍😍."

@twinsdiaries_official:

"Congratulations from GHANA 🇬🇭 boss, next one will be TWINS. Claim it.. 😍🙌🔥🔥."

@officerwoos:

"Con Con Congratulations broski❤️."

@bigdave__1:

"Your Mother Reincarnated 👏❤️ Congratulations 🎉."

@jenni_frank:

"I love the story with the slides 😂😂😂❤️, congratulations my people 🎊❤️."

@manlikegiwa:

"There’s no where to RUN to, congrats on being a DAD."

@ygbrownn:

"Congratulations on the arrival of your little one🎊! Wishing you and your family all the joy and love as you start this beautiful journey together❤️."

Oladips blasts Nasty Blaq

Legit.ng also reported that Oladips reacted after Nasty Blaq used his death to make a skit. The management of the singer had announced that he had passed on but the sad news was refuted on the third day.

Oladips noted that despite being neighbours with the skit maker, he still made jest of him without reaching out to him or clarifying things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng