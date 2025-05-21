During a live session, Peller and Nasty Blaq dragged each other while their fans watched in amusement

In the clip, Peller claimed that a woman was behind Nasty Blaq’s flamboyant lifestyle and challenged him to hustle harder

Nasty Blaq fired back, boasting that his latest car outshines all the luxury possessions Peller owns.

Nigerian streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and his colleague Abisi Emmanuel, aka Nasty Blaq, recently had a live session that caught the attention of their fans.

In the viral video, the skit maker, who recently visited billionaire businessman Raheem Okoya’s son, revealed some things that Nasty Blaq’s fans may not know about him.

According to Peller, despite Nasty Blaq’s years of creating skits, he has not earned enough to buy a Toyota car. He also claimed that the content creator, who lost his mother a few months ago, was dating Davido’s cousin.

Peller alleged that Nasty Blaq gets most of his money from women and challenged him to hustle harder to make his own wealth.

The skit maker promised to call a bouncer to deal with Nasty Blaq for dragging him online. He noted that the bouncer does not know anybody but would do all he was told to do.

In his words:

“You’re dating Davido’s cousin, that’s why you’re loud. Since you started doing skits all these years, you haven’t been able to buy a Toyota. A woman has been giving you money. Use your own money to buy it. Hustle and buy it yourself.”

Nasty Blaq replies Peller

In response, Nasty Blaq asked Peller if he had bought a car in 2025, to which Peller replied yes.

Nasty Blaq then noted that he bought his Mercedes GLE in 2021, while Peller only bought his car in 2025 and is celebrating an achievement that happened years ago.

Not stopping there, Nasty Blaq boasted that the car he drives now could buy Peller’s house, car, and even Peller himself.

In his words:

“I bought my GLE in 2021, you just bought yours and are shouting. The car I drive now can buy your house, car, and you.”

See the video here:

Reaction over Peller, Nasty Blaq's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the two skit makers. Here are few comments below:

@collinsoshophotography commented:

"Peller no get filter, no be everything dem dey talk."

@abell shared:

"The two of them don't know how joke with each other."

@abu said:

"No be everything people dey joke about."

Geh Geh speaks about Peller and Davido

Preciously, Legit.ng reported that the social media financial expert, said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him.

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

His utterance was greeted with criticism by fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it. However, fans didn't agree with the financial expert over what he said.

