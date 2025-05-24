Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his second wife, Judy Austin, announced the birth of their daughter on May 23, 2025

Actress Sarah Martins, known for her past association with the Edochie family drama, stirred controversy after reacting to the baby’s name

Social media users reacted strongly to Sarah’s comment. While some found her reaction hilarious, others accused her of being bitter

While Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, are basking in the joy of welcoming their newborn daughter, popular actress Sarah Martins appears to have ruffled feathers with her reaction to the baby’s name.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday, May 23, 2025, to announce the birth of their daughter, whom they named Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul-Edochie. He thanked God for answering their prayers and called on fans to rejoice with them.

However, shortly after the post went viral, Sarah Martins made a sarcastic comment on her Instagram page that many netizens interpreted as throwing shade at the couple’s choice of name.

She wrote:

“Them don born UNIVERSE asin uwa nile. Abeg where the rest of us wan dey??? Chineke para kwa tule. Ha amuola uwa nile.”

The remark, loosely translated to mean “They have given birth to the entire universe, so where are the rest of us supposed to exist?”, triggered a wave of reactions online. Many social media users accused Sarah of being bitter and disrespectful, while others found humour in her post.

This isn’t the first time Sarah Martins has inserted herself into the drama surrounding Yul and Judy’s controversial union, especially since Yul’s estranged first wife, May Edochie, has continued to receive public sympathy.

Despite the backlash, Sarah Martins seems unbothered and has not deleted the post, leaving fans divided over whether she was simply being sarcastic or intentionally petty.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Sarah's post

Social media users flooded the comments section, with many defending the right of parents to name their children as they wish.

@great_grace01 stated:

"Welcome baby Universe. May God keep you and make you great upon the earth."

@nene_george commented:

"She’s the weapon fashioned against Judy aka Onye oshii amu!!"

@konciesconcept wrote:

"In Igboland, people name their children Uwa, Onwa, Egbe-igwe, Mmiri, Òkú, Ugwu... so feel free to name yours. Congratulations to the Edochies and welcome beautiful child!"

@skincarebylh wrote:

"One thing about this God—He will never seek permission from anyone. Your opinion doesn’t matter when He takes decisions. God bless you little one."

@expensive_rj said:

"Nah now I dey see say both Universe and Storm follow for the baby name. Welcome to the universe baby, you shall never experience the storm of life."

@ralph_newrevelation stated:

"If you come online to troll a newborn, then you have no sense. Pregnancy is not easy. Safe delivery is a blessing!"

@esq.ng commented:

"As per mother of all nation na… seven children for three different men, all married men."

