Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after Chelsea equalled a 114-year record with loss to Brighton

Chelsea visited the South Coast on the back of four consecutive Premier League losses and made it five

Fans have called on the club to dismiss the coach that they hired at the start of the year to replace Enzo Maresca

Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after Chelsea equalled an unwanted 114-year record following their loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton beat Chelsea 3-0 thanks to goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck at the AMEX Stadium to compound the Blues’ woes.

Liam Rosenior reacts after Chelsea's loss to Brighton. Photo by Gareth Fuller.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the world champions have now lost five consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since 1912.

Brighton leapfrogged Chelsea into seventh place and by the end of the midweek games, the Blues could be as low as 12th on the Premier League table.

Rosenior only took over after Enzo Maresca’s departure in January, but fans have called on the club’s hierarchy to show the English manager the exit door.

Rosenior reacts to Chelsea’s loss

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior came to the press conference with fire and fury and slammed his players for an indefensible performance.

The manager openly confirmed that he had lost the dressing room and promised that something will change drastically in the team going forward.

“I have my own ideas, I am not here to make excuses. That was unacceptable from everyone involved with me at the head of it. That needs to change,” he told BBC Sport.

“It is accountability. I have defended the players at times when it was the correct thing, but I can't defend that performance. It doesn't represent this football club, it doesn't represent anything I ask from the group and that has to change.”

The manager expressed gross disappointment with the performance and confirmed that it will have consequences for the players going forward.

“I will look at the team, will look at individuals, and I will look at a team I can trust to do the basics of football, and we should not be talking about the basics of football at this level. It is something we have to adjust very quickly,” he added.

Chelsea players applauds the fans after the loss to Brighton. Photo by Gareth Fuller.

Source: Getty Images

“Tonight was not tactical. This was about desire, spirit, and courage, and I did not see enough of that tonight. Nowhere near good enough, and we have to improve that.”

Next for the Blues is the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday against Leeds United, and many fans have lost confidence in the team to win.

Many fans suggested that the club’s hierarchy should take drastic action against the manager before the match and salvage their chance of a silverware.

Mysterious cat's failed prediction

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted a draw between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea in the Premier League match at the AMEX.

The mysterious cat failed its prediction for a Chelsea match for the second consecutive outing, having earlier predicted a win against Manchester United.

Source: Legit.ng