Mr P claps back at critics, says if he wants, he could purchase as many as 20 million fake YouTube views within hours

The singer reveals that his new track debuted at #1 on Ghana’s iTunes Top Songs and #4 on Kenya’s iTunes chart

He calls on his fans, known as Team P, to remain focused and ignore those trying to stir unnecessary competition

Popular Nigerian singer and one-half of the legendary PSquare duo, Peter Okoye aka Mr P, has fired back at critics who tried to downplay the success of his latest single, ODO, based on its YouTube views.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the singer addressed some trolls who stormed his page, mocking his YouTube stats and comparing them to other artists.

Mr P, however, made it clear that he is not in any competition with anyone and values authentic support over inflated numbers.

Mr P responds to trolls mocking his YouTube numbers. Photos: @PeterPsquare/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral tweet, Mr P wrote:

“Dear Team P, we are not in a competition with anyone, so please ignore those trolls from the other side coming to my page to troll at us that we have lower views on YouTube! I can always have 20 million fake views within some hours if I want to. But let’s focus and continue with our organic views rather than farming.”

“Having 2 million views with not up to 2k comments and just 20k likes, while we have 1.2 million views with nearly over 5k comments and nearly over 50k likes! If you know, you know!”

The singer ended his message by thanking fans and reminding them that ODO is climbing steadily. “We’re getting there. Thanks so much. ODO,” he concluded.

See the tweet here:

Fans react to Mr P’s viral tweet

The tweet sparked heated reactions from fans and followers. Here’s what some had to say:

@iamFmajor said:

"Loved your music but you be old taker now. No offence. Fell out of love immediately you two split up."

@sheddido advised:

"You are bigger than this because it is not everything you have to talk about. Feels like you are throwing shades."

@A_Thinker_1 dropped a review:

"I just watched the video and I love it. Please, you need to be releasing more songs. But I don’t like the way the beat keeps changing."

@deewarn said:

"Odo is good music. Focus on your craft. Na only you de look left, right, back... Face front baba. We love both of you oga."

@iamdavidprince questioned:

"How did you notice all those likes and comments if you're not in competition? Are you stalking?"

@Vwakpor1 wrote:

"When they said time is a reviewer, people thought it was a joke. Some of the things said about you are starting to show. You compete pass. Oga jealousy."

@StoicElephant argued:

"Likes and comments don’t count. I watched the video but didn’t like or comment. Chill!"

@SunnyOko36092 warned:

"Be reminded that the song wey go blow go blow. Focus and stop trying to turn fans against your brothers."

@ifeanyipajay expressed disappointment:

"Very shameful what you guys have turned out to be. Honestly, the 2 releases from you two aren’t nice, but we will support for old time’s sake."

The singer reveals that his new track debuted at #1 on Ghana’s iTunes Top Songs. Photos: @PeterPsquare/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mr P reacts to his namesake's arrest

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that Mr P reacted to a viral video showing a man bearing his name being arrested in Ghana.

The man, also named Peter Okoye, was reportedly apprehended by Ghanaian authorities over allegations of kidnapping, leading to confusion online due to the shared identity with the famous artist.

Reacting swiftly to the trending topic, Mr P took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to clear the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng