Cattle prices in Lagos have surged to as high as N2.5 million, up from about N1.7 million in 2025, putting pressure on butchers and consumers

The Lagos State Butchers Association links the increase to insecurity, reduced livestock supply, and rising transportation costs

The group is urging the government to fast-track local ranching projects to boost supply, cut costs, and stabilise meat prices

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Lagos State Butchers Association has raised concerns over the continuous surge in cattle prices, which have climbed to as much as N2.5 million, compared to roughly N1.7 million in 2025.

Speaking in Lagos during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, the association’s Patron, Alhaji Bamidele Kazeem, linked the sharp increase to insecurity, higher transportation expenses, and delays in establishing local ranching systems.

Butchers, consumers lament as cows now cost more than cars

Source: UGC

According to him, cows that sold for about N1.7 million the previous year now go for between N2.3 million and N2.4 million, with some reaching N2.5 million at certain points.

He noted that the situation has created serious strain for both butchers and consumers, forcing many traders to struggle to stay afloat.

To illustrate the extent of the increase, Kazeem pointed out that a car he purchased in 2020 for N2.1 million now costs less than a single cow.

Kazeem said:

“The car I bought in 2020 for N2.1 million is now cheaper than the price of a cow. That shows how costly cows have become.”

He added that cattle priced around N1 million have virtually disappeared from the market, making current prices far worse than what was experienced last year.

A previous Legit.ng report showed that the price of a large piece of cow leg, popularly known as "bokoto," had significantly increased, according to a commodity update by the Financial Derivatives Company Limited.

Causes and calls for government action

Kazeem explained that insecurity in parts of the country has disrupted the movement of livestock, reducing supply.

He also highlighted the recent rise in fuel prices as a major factor driving up transportation costs, especially for cattle brought in from northern Nigeria, which remains the primary source of supply for Lagos markets.

He further noted that local production has not been able to meet demand due to delays in the state’s planned feedlot and ranching initiatives. As a result, dependence on northern suppliers continues.

Kazeem urged the government to accelerate the rollout of the Eko Ranching project in Gbodu, Epe.

He emphasised that the project could boost local cattle production, lower transportation expenses, create employment opportunities for young people, and ultimately help reduce the cost of meat in the state.

Butchers, Consumers Lament as Cows Now Cost More Than Cars

Source: Getty Images

Meet 24-year-old female butcher

In a related development, Legit.ng highlighted the story of Kosisochukwu Nwakonuche, a 24-year-old female butcher based in Nnewi, Anambra State.

She explained that she ventured into the butchery business through her father, who founded the trade in their family and was the first person to slaughter a cow at Oriagbo Market in Nnewi.

Speaking on her future plans, the cheerful butcher said she hopes to earn a university degree, focus on expanding the family business, and provide care and support for her parents.

Source: Legit.ng