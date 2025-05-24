Pastor Kesaina calls out TikTok influencer Peller for leading young Nigerians astray with his lifestyle

The clergyman, in a clip, criticises society’s acceptance of controversial behavior, calling it “nonsense"

The pastor questions the educational impact, asking if Peller’s young followers can even pass JAMB exams

Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller has found himself under fire from Pastor Kesaina, who is not pleased with the influencer’s recent lifestyle.

The popular content creator, known for his massive youth following, is reportedly going about with Jarvis, a lady he is not married to, engaging in what the pastor calls “all nonsense.”

Pastor Kesaina expressed his concerns during a recent sermon, lamenting the negative influence such behaviors could have on young people.

Pastor slams Peller, Jarvis, calls them a bad influence. Photos: @peller_008.

He said:

“You know the person mentoring young people now is one guy who calls himself Peller. Young people are now on his page from morning to night. He’s going about with a lady he is not married to, and they are engaging in all nonsense. And the society thinks it is normal behaviour.”

The pastor further questioned the impact of such actions on the academic performance of youths, asking rhetorically, “Can they pass JAMB? They can’t pass.”

Peller, who has amassed a huge following on TikTok, has been celebrated for his creativity but now faces criticism over his personal choices.

Many social media users are divided, some defended his freedom, while others echo the pastor’s disappointment.

See the video here:

Social media users react to Pastor's viral sermon

The pastor’s comments stirred massive reactions online as netizens jumped to the defence of the viral TikTok duo.

While some slammed the preacher for ‘knowing too much’ about Peller and Jarvis, others felt he had a point.

@aj_frames_oflagos said:

"Senior man how you take sabi him name?"

@iamtife_xx reacted:

"Pastor how do you know all of this if you’re not a fan? Are they the only ones not married and in a relationship? Moreover, these two are engaged ooo. Una carry Peller and Jarvis enter church, una never ready for God!"

@daisy.kiddies joked:

"These pastors current pa, e come be like say na current affairs dem dey teach for church now."

@ob_myke fired back:

"Coming from a former number 3 man? No be you be cultist that year? If the JAMB wey you write help you, you no go dey here dey use your colonial master’s book dey hustle. Less I forget, we are not your generation sir."

@boy.silverb wrote:

"How do you know people sit down on his page maybe you’ve also sat down there too before."

@tade764 backed the pastor:

"But the man is saying the truth nah. How can they pass JAMB when all they do is be on TikTok every day? He's right."

@official_valentino countered:

"When Peller was poor and broke, where was he and his advice? At least the boy is not sleeping around with different girls, and he's teaching this generation how to stick with one spouse."

@cometh_quinci2 added:

"Peller fans nor get joy ooh. They be smallie like am sha."

Pastor slams TikTokers, calls them a bad influence. @peller009.

Peller opens up on bedroom activities with Jarvis

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported Peller has triggered mixed reactions online following a recent revelation.

The popular TikTok streamer was spotted during one of his live sessions discussing his private matters.

Peller went on to disclose that he usually eases tension by engaging in the act of “soapy”.

