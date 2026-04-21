Four brilliant students have proudly shown off their 2026 UTME results after they each scored above 95 in Mathematics

Each of the students scored very high in other subjects, including Chemistry and Physics, and shared evidence online

The total score obtained by each candidate has been compiled and detailed below by Legit.ng

Over the years, many individuals have prepared and studied rigorously with the hope of scoring very high in their JAMB exam and securing admission into their desired university.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has continued to provide a platform for secondary school graduates to show their brilliance and get good results that can help them secure admission into higher institutions.

2026 UTME: 4 brilliant students score 95+ in Maths, share outstanding results online. Photo Source:Facebook/Diary of a science student/Itz Pretty Queen Gold

Source: Facebook

4 Students score over 90 in Mathematics

Just recently, many candidates took part in the 2026 UTME examination, also known as JAMB, and have taken to social media to show off their results.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at some individuals who scored very high in Mathematics in the JAMB exam after checking their 2026 UTME results.

1. JAMB: Young boy scores 98 in Mathematics

A young lady took to her social media page to announce that her brother sat for the JAMB exam and performed well, as she shared a screenshot proving he got a high score in the examination.

The sister, known on social media as Itz Pretty Queen Gold, explained that her brother broke a record with his high JAMB result.

She added that aside from the high score of 98 in Mathematics, he also did well in several other subjects and shared a screenshot showing his full result after checking his 2026 UTME score.

Her 2026 UTME result: 347/400

Read the post below:

JAMB: 4 Science students score above 95 in Mathematics, display 2026 UTME results. Photo Source:Facebook/Itz Pretty Queen Gold

Source: Facebook

2. JAMB: Science student scored 98 in Mathematics

Just like the young boy above, another science student, @ceo1013 on TikTok, took to his page to reveal his 2026 UTME result.

In the post, he mentioned that he had sleepless nights preparing for the examination and was grateful that his efforts were not in vain.

He wrote in the caption:

"I’m so grateful. All the sleepless nights weren’t in vain 😭❤️. Thank you, Lord."

The details of the screenshot he shared showed that he got 98 in Mathematics, 88 in Physics, 72 in Chemistry, and 71 in English.

The post also showed his total JAMB score.

His 2026 UTME result: 328/400

Read the post below:

JAMB: 4 brilliant candidates record 95+ in Mathematics, trend with UTME results. Photo Source: Tiktok/richard81581

Source: TikTok

3. JAMB: Brilliant student scores 98 in Maths

While many individuals who took part in the JAMB exam are still awaiting their results, one candidate who has checked his result performed excellently. He scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 98 in Chemistry, and a high score in another subject.

The individual, @richard81581, took to his TikTok page to reveal this as he shared a screenshot showing his total UTME result.

He added a caption that read:

"God is too good 🙇🏽‍♂️❤️ God really came through 🥹. All the sleepless nights were not in vain 😭❤️ God is faithful."

His 2026 UTME result: 363/400

Read the post below:

4. JAMB: Young lady scores 96 in Mathematics

Among the candidates who scored very high in Mathematics and displayed their 2026 UTME results, a young lady also stood out with a score of 96.

The lady, who goes by the name @Diary of a Science Student on Facebook, attached her picture and a screenshot of her JAMB result to the post.

Aside from scoring 96 in Mathematics, she had 84 in Chemistry, 84 in Physics, and a high score in another subject.

Her 2026 UTME result: 325/400

Read the post below:

Young man scored 215 in JAMB exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who started reading a few days before his JAMB exam scored 215 in the 2026 UTME, even though he did not attend any lessons.

He shared his result online and said he prayed before checking it because he was scared, but he was happy with his score.

Source: Legit.ng