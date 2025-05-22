Karimot, Mohbad’s sister-in-law, cried out on social media, claiming that some people were after her

In a video recording, she stated that if anything happened to her, her children would suffer because her husband might take another wife

However, fans showed little sympathy, discussing karma and reminding her of things she had said in the past

Karimot Ogunbayo, sister-in-law to the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, broke down in tears while sharing a video about her struggles.

In the clip, she claimed that some people wanted to take her life. She begged to be spared, noting that her children would suffer if anything happened to her.

She went on to call Nigerians evil and repeatedly asked what she had done to deserve such treatment.

The distressed woman later declared that if they truly wanted to kill her, they should go ahead.

Karimot explains reason for her tears

Karimot, a mother of two, said that people were accusing her of being the nurse who injected the late Mohbad.

She denied any involvement, saying she did not know the nurse and cursed herself if she did.

She added that she had told people repeatedly that she knew nothing about Mohbad’s death and begged to be left alone.

Karimot emphasized that she only showed an act of kindness, which was now being twisted against her.

Karimot speaks about her children

Regarding her children, Karimot said that if she was killed, they would be taken into welfare.

She added that her husband would likely remarry. She also called out someone named Temmy, cursing the person for what they had done to her.

Recall that Karimot has been vocal about her knowledge of late Mohbad and his family. She once claimed that Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, used to beat her mother-in-law.

Karimot has also made several allegations in her videos, including statements about the cause of Mohbad’s death.

How fans reacted to Karimot's video

Nigerians shared their views about the video made by Karimot. Here are comments below:

@call_me_minash commented:

"Like there is one spirit on social media,once you start like this you can’t just stop."

@okonkwomary1224gmail reacted:

"The God of your sister is fighting for her. I dont feel sad for you. Nonsense."

@abolajinifemi shared:

"You never know anything karma is still coming dey warm up mchwww."

@seanteewhy said:

"Nah one husband get this one too oo."

@aya_oba_adewonuade wrote:

"What is this karimo, karma that was fast. She will not remember when she was running her mouth."

Karimot apologises to Mohbad's father

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s big sister, had apologised to his father, Mr Joseph Aloba, on social media.

In an Instagram post, Karimot expressed remorse for all the things she had posted about Mohbad’s father on the internet.

Her apology note was met with mixed reactions from netizens with a number of them blasting her.

