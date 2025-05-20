Drama As Sophia Momodu Shades Davido on Live Session, 30BG Replies: “You Sound So Pained”
Singer David Adeleke’s former lover and baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has continued to trend following her recent Instagram live session.
The mother of one, whose daughter recently went viral for her remarks during her birthday celebration, took to Instagram Live to speak about the possibility of having another child.
In the now-viral recording, Sophia touched again on the topic of having more children and appeared to take a swipe at her ex-lover, Davido, in reference to their daughter.
According to her, there was no rush to have another child because her daughter, Imade, “already has about 1,500 siblings all over the world.”
She added that she was not in a hurry and was doing just fine on her own.
Fans react to Sophia Momodu’s remarks
Fans of both Davido and Sophia Momodu expressed displeasure over her comments. Many criticised her for throwing shade at the singer and urged her not to provoke him, pointing out that he has been minding his business.
Some also reminded her that Davido has chosen his wife and advised her to move on with her life.
It will be recalled that Davido and Sophia were previously involved in a prolonged custody battle over their daughter, Imade Adeleke.
At the time, both parties dragged each other to court, and leaked chat messages between them surfaced online, sparking division among fans who took sides in the dispute.
@christalgram commented:
"She’s starting again. Tomorrow she’ll be playing victim."
@naturedoppleganger reacted:
"Move on already, you still sound so pained."
@seasurferr shared:
"Characteristics of bitterleaf. Bitter in soup but sweet when washed down with water."
@lifeissuesmag wrote:
"Whether he has 1 million, you are not his wife. He has made his choice. Chioma has accepted all the sibling and we are happy with her. U that is rejected move in with your life and find man wey go marry you as second wife."
@nyinyechi0 stated:
"It’s giving obsession nne. Love it for you tho."
Sophia Momodu reacts to admirer's post
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the kind of response that Sophia Momodu gave to an admirer amazed her fans.
A man had asked if he could take her on a date, and she responded that the kind she goes on must require a passport.
Her fans were excited to see the kind of response she gave to the man, and they applauded her for it. They also taunted the man over his words.
Source: Legit.ng
