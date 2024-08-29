Karimot, Wunmi's sister, has stated that she used to maltreat her mother-in-law when her husband was alive

In a new video made by the woman, who lives abroad, she claimed that Wunmi used to prevent her mother-in-law from gaining favour from her son

The woman also said that after Mohbad's mother voiced out, she had to kneel and be begging Wunmi for forgiveness

The last seemed not to have been heard about the raging war between Wunmi, Mohbad's widow and her sister, Karimot Adebayo.

Legit.ng had reported that Karimot had severed ties with Wumi and said made some revelation about the late singer's widow.

In a new video recorded by the Karimot, she claimed that her sister Wunmi used to maltreat her mother-in-law.

According to her, Wumni showed Mohbad's mother pepper. She would allegedly beat her up and prevented her from being favoured by the singer.

Karimot spills more secret

In the clip, Karimot explained that Mohbad's mother reported everything to her, and she was mad about the whole scenario.

She also alleged that anytime Mohbad's mother needed anything from her son, she will have to kneel to beg Wunmi so that her son can give her all she needed.

Kamirot also claimed that after Mohbad's mother made a video to tackle Wunmi, she went behind to beg her for her outburst.

Karimot asked why Iyabo Ojo wasn't seeing all the maltreatment and why the Ministry of Women Affairs cannot protect Mohbad's mother.

Recall that Karimot had exposed the cause of the singer's death. She also shared some dirty secret.

See the post here:

What fans said about Karimot's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamtanyagoke:

"Keep quiet already. This is so much noise in our ears. Get off social media and take care of your children who need attention. Gbe nu soun omo buruku."

@oluwa_ti_sheyi:

"In all honesty, this lady need to be invited for questioning cos she knew all of this and yet she was defending Wunmi before...I reject that this Mohbad and wunmi family IJN."

@bukyjaiyesimi:

"Karimo should come down to Nigeria and spew everything to the Police if she actually wants #JusticeForMohbad. Thereafter, Wunmi will be arrested for interrogation."

@masa_spot_ilorin:

"All what is important that we want from you is to tell us with evidence who or what killed Mohbad."

@fesamonlinestorenmore:

"Wat is the different between ur mum and moh's mom? Ur mother left u same as his and u are dragging your sister like this. Anisii family ya o."

@mayokun___baby:

"Karimot iro pai ku wunmi wey more than 10 people dey stay with which kind family be this now."

@unbeatableflaky:

"Ever wondered what ‘Elenini’ means?"

@stptravelsandtours:

"Go and rest. This is disgusting to see. I have never supported anyone."

@gbemysworlds:

"Allahu, this lady has lost integrity."

@bawstitches:

"But she said she never had close rapport with Moh while alive,how come she knew all this?as much as I believe flesh and blood isn't the enemy,Karimo has given the devil using her so much freewill."

Karimot apologises to Mohbad's father

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s big sister, had apologised to his father, Mr Joseph Aloba, on social media.

In an Instagram post, Karimot expressed remorse for all the things she had posted about Mohbad’s father on the internet.

Her apology note was met with mixed reactions from netizens with a number of them blasting her.

