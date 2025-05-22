A video of singer Waje and her daughter has surfaced online, showing a candid conversation between them while they were on the bed

In the clip, Waje's daughter mentioned that she was trying to matchmake her with a wealthy father of one of her friends

Fans were impressed by the warm and affectionate relationship evident between the mother and daughter

Singer Aituaje Aina Vivian Ebele Iruobe, better known as Waje, and her daughter Emerald warmed the hearts of their fans after a video of the two surfaced online.

In the widely shared recording, Emerald, who recently celebrated her birthday, was seen sitting on the bed while her mother lay down.

Waje’s daughter, Emerald, shares plan for her mother. Photo credit@waje

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she was planning to matchmake her mother with one of her friend’s fathers, a wealthy man.

Emerald also noted that she knew her mother was single and not actively searching, but she was ready to help her find a husband.

She added that her mother is an independent, confident, and attractive woman. Facing the camera, Emerald asked her fans what they would do if their mother was single and beautiful.

Confident in her suggestion, Emerald said she knew her friends had good parents, which gave her assurance in what she was proposing.

Waje shares her take about her daughter's plan. Photo credit@waje

Source: Instagram

Waje replies her daughter

The soulful singer, who previously shared her challenges during election, told her daughter that she was “abusing” her by calling her such names.

Waje also said it was inappropriate for children to try matchmaking their mothers and accused Emerald of watching too many movies.

In their exchange:

Emerald: “I want to matchmake my mum with one of my friend’s fathers. I know you are not searching, but I want you to get a man. My friend’s father is single and wealthy.”

Waje: “You are calling me such a name? Are you trying to insult me with style? It is bad to matchmake your mother. You are watching too many movies.”

See the video here:

Reactions trail Waje, daughter's video

Fans shared their take about the video of the mother and daughter. Here are comments about it below:

@your virtail_ally wrote:

"She na you dey use style dey insult me, naija parents ehhh. God abeg oo."

@nengiscollectuion shared:

"Friend’s parent. I’m sorry couldn’t resist."

@officialobieangeli commented:

"I love their relationship. Every mother should have such their daughters."

@cydee_ox reacted:

"She only deserves a good man that will love her scatter, and spoil her crazy, if you don’t have that, let that woman be."

@im_sheliaa said:

"The bond is so sweet. I just the video, so thought provoking."

Tems responds to Waje's call for collaboration

Legit.ng had reported that Tems had sent a direct message to Waje's after she said they should collaborate together.

Waje had earlier taken to social media and called her fans to help her tag Tems for a music feature.

In response, she told her to check her message because she has reacted to the post shared by the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng