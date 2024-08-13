Karimot, Mohbads sister-in-law, has been trending online following a video in which she made revelations about the singer's death

The video saw Karimot alleging that the singer's wife knew about his death and asked those who truly seek justice to probe her about it

She also mentioned a fight that happened between Wunmi and Mohbad in his house, which led to the destruction of a fixture

Nigerians are on alert again as Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law, has come forward to reveal more concerning the singer's death.

Wunmi's sister, Karimot, went on TikTok Live on Monday, August 12, and made some unexpected statements that shocked social media users.

Mohbad's in-law Karimot says Wunmi killed him. Credit: @lovetomohbadfamily, @iammohbad, @karimot882024

Source: Instagram

According to her, Wunmi had a hand in Mohbad's death, and she would make sure she got arrested for it. She noted that the late singer and his wife had a terrible fight, which damaged a particular railing in his house.

Karimot maintained that it was this quarrel that prompted her to get a nurse, which eventually led to Mohbad's death.

Watch Karimot's video here:

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Karimot tendered an apology to Mohbad's father following the release of his autopsy result.

Fans react to Karimot's video

Karimo's video has gone viral worldwide, and netizens are curious as to why she is against her own blood sister.

Read some comments below:

@beauty_emem:

"Some families are the real enemy."

@hanskidtoyoureyes:

"When VDM was talking about how everyone needs to be asked important questions, including the widow. Everyone said he was crazy."

@habeeba8713:

"That wummi knows about mohbads death."

@emavybz:

"No body is talking about the fight ... everyone is talking about betrayal."

@idtaiwo68:

"Is this her blood sister?"

@everything_queensley:

"We have moved on please , y’all should sort your family issues yourselves!"

@acha_lugo1:

"No wonder there was blood in his coffin...He got injured during the fight."

@__sweet_annie:

"If you have supportive and loving family members you don’t know what God did you!!"

@asian_bullet:

"MOBAD spirit strong. Last last truth must come out someday,na only time e go take."

Mohbad’s sis-in-law dares Wunmi

Mohbad's wife's sister, Karimot, still decides on the controversial question of her siblingship with the young widow Wunmi.

After she publicly disowned Wunmi, her sister, a new video showed her breaking down the intricate reasons for doing that.

Karimot highlighted her knowledge of some implications information about the mum of one, igniting massive reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng