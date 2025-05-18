There were many interesting moments at Asa Asika's wedding to Leona, but one stood out to many

It was the moment Davido got emotional while speaking at his manager's traditional wedding ceremony

The singer stopped right in the middle of his lovely speech, while Asa and his new wife pacified him

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David 'Davido' Adeleke has found himself on the trends table following a scene at Asa Asika's wedding. Davido's manager, Asa Asika, was traditionally wedded on May 17, 2025, in the presence of friends and family.

Clips have surfaced showing Davido performing his best man duties in a fun and beautiful way, making social media users gush.

However, in a new development, a rare video of the singer from Asa's wedding has been making the rounds. It captured the moment Davido burst into uncontrollable tears while giving a speech at his manager’s wedding.

The singer spoke so highly of Asa and how he has managed him for 14 years, even before fame. Davido went on to reflect on their shared experiences and how Asa constantly pushes him to work harder, but he got overwhelmed with emotions.

Many have also not got over Davido's tribute to Asa Asika

"You’ve been more than my manager. You’ve been my shield. My sanity. My brother in every battle. When the lights were off and it got dark, you stayed. And even now, with the world at our feet — you’re still that same solid soul I started with."

"But Asa… since Leona came into your life, you’ve changed. You softened. You smiled more. You became a man at peace. And watching her see the real you — not the workhorse, not the machine — but you… that healed something deep in me too."

Reactions as Davido teared up at Asa's wedding

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"See how he mentioned his wife before anybody else? Emmanuel take note."

@___faithfulness said:

"I sure know he loves his circle genuinely and vice versa. And that is beautiful 💗."

@tomi_herbalempire said:

"He's so pure hearted, such a genuine person."

@obinwannem said:

"Wealth aside, David was showered with love while growing up and he can’t help but exude same in his adulthood."

@boybean100 said:

"Yo! He was raised in so much love you can clearly see his pure heart.. a friend indeed!"

@chase_emii said:

"E no easy to be with someone through his struggle and fame, it’s legendary, they must have shared some rough moments but still pushing."

@kennyg_ara said:

"That's Cubana Chief Priest, a confirmed case study. Davido asked him, "Are you adding 5 million, right?" He said, "No, 10 million, 10 million," just for the gram. I know he can add it, but that man is a cruise master. Money na water, haha."

@bobbycruise said:

"He said Asa will be at d door for good one hour cheering him up from his weakened condition to get something done. Some managers go use that excuse go dey drink sef. Kudos @asaasika."

@7ehven__ said:

"I love men that don’t hold their tears. 😩😩. Some us rather dieeee than cry it out. Davido is full of love."

@bikini_for_queens said:

"Awwwnn Davido is so sweet 🥹🥹🥹🥹."

Davido gifts dollars to man with Cerebral Palsy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international singer Davido warmed the hearts of many following his meeting with one of his fans who have cerebral palsy.

A viral video showed the moment the Afrobeats star walked into a club and saw a young man trying to get his attention.

On seeing the young man, Davido moved to give him tight hug and further showed him some kindness.

