Spyro has continued to drag everyone who has ever done him wrong in the Nigerian music industry as he comes hard for Davido's manager Asa Asika

According to one of his interview cuts, Spyro boldly stated that Asa Asika is the reason he does not have a song with Davido

He detailed all that transpired in 2022 and how it led to the song "Billing" not dropping, triggering reactions from online users

Nigerian singer Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, has been a topic of discussion on social media after he sparked controversy online.

The singer, who has been calling out people who wronged him in the past, recently dragged Davido's manager, Asa Asika, into his drama.

It will be recalled that Spyro had initially called out talent manager Ubi Franklin after revealing that he tricked him into performing at Iyanya's birthday party. However, Ubi Franklin came forward to reveal that Spyro still owed him 10% of the amount paid.

In another cut of the podcast that trended, Spyro told the host that even when he was signed to Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye's label, he was still borrowing money. He explained that whenever he needed money, he would borrow from the alleged billionaire and refund him.

In a new development, Spyro revealed that Davido's manager, Asa Asika, is the reason why his collaboration on the song "Billing" did not drop in 2022. He stated that all preparations had been made, but things kept delaying.

However, he learned that it was Asa who was stalling the process.

Apparently, Davido still went on to release another project with a different artist at the time, which made it clear to Spyro that Asa did not just want him to release the song with the global music star.

Reactions to Sypro's video about Davido

Read some reactions by social media users below:

@shopping_for_free:

"THIS GUY IS INDIFFERENT AS FISH PIE..... INFACT YOU WANT PEOPLE TO MARRY WIFE FOR YOU AND HELP YOU IMPREGNATE HER... ALL YOU NEED IS NOT PODCAST, RATHER YOU SHOULD WORK MORE ON GOOD MUSIC... IF YOU THINK YOU HAVE A GIFT...DEVELOP IT AND STOP CHO CHO CHO."

@mr_tuyoung:

"That’s why he’s a manager bro. He’s there to make decision for his artiste."

@bebesheila2024:

"Omo if people for this industry open mouth ehn u go shock at the kind of revelations! God abeg oh, hope he’s saying the truth sha."

@emcee_reborn:

"Y'all bashing Spyro for talking/expressing himself dey make me laugh...Humans will be humans sha."

@domino_rich:

"Bro has more interviews than hit songs."

@king.awofodu:

"Bro you talk a lot, maybe na frustration but I hope you no later turn scapegoat, no be everything man see man dey talk, every artist get him own story even Wiz, why dem no go carry mic?"

@warri_do15:

"So if your manager ask you not to drop you will disobey him and drop then you don't know the business strong face 😂😂."

Paulo's daughter Vanessa blasts Spyro

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Vanessa, the first child of music executive Paulo Okoye, replied to singer Sypro after he granted an interview.

Spyro had stated that he took a loan while he was with Paulo, and his record label didn't react when he was paying back.

Taking to her Instagram story, Vanessa sent the music star to the gallows and called him names.

