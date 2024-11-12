A video of Davido giving a goodwill speech at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday celebration has gone viral online

The DMW boss gave an emotional speech as he recalled how the UK-based cleric cancelled his birthday celebration

Davido also spoke about the importance of keeping good relationships over money, a comment that inspired many

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido, amid the reactions that followed his performance at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday party in the UK, gave an inspiring speech about the cleric.

Davido, in the moving video, shared how Pastor Tobi and his team stood by him during the good and challenging times as he recalled how the UK cleric cancelled his birthday over his late son Ifeanyi's death.

Davido speaks on the importance of relationships. Credit: davido/tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

The DMW boss, who spoke about the importance of good relationships over money, revealed he had to turn down a performance in Dubai despite the mouth-watering offer to be in the UK to celebrate with Pastor Tobi.

"I dey for people who dey for me," Davido said during his goodwill speech.

Watch the video below:

People react to Davido's speech

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as they applauded the DMW label boss. Read the reactions below:

ntowduku:

"God bless David always, a very genuine man. No pretence from him."

official_.trendy:

"He fulfilled All kinds of love and promise he deserves Good Luck OBO."

the_real_biola:

"A man that brings his wife to every conversation."

lnwike:

"Comot joke, mak dem give Davido mic make dem comot voice filter or instruments, so e fit show us raw talent."

quee_nnkay:

"Davido is the definition of Love, wisdom, humility. A lovely soul. Good relationship, good circle is not only about money but a good heart."

williamsw1484_:

"Omo listening @davido is really deep, this man is full of wisdom, and may God bless you."

pabl_okast:

"Why are they collecting permission from 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙤 before they talk."

Davido makes 2025 Grammy list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian music industry was represented on the 2025 Grammy Award nomination list.

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Yemi Alade were nominated.

However, some netizens claimed Davido would not have made the list if not for his collaboration with international artist Chris Brown.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng