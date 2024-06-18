Weeks after it was first announced on social media that Nigerian singer Davido is set to tie the knot with his partner, Chioma Rowland, the official IV for the wedding leaks online

The trending image of the Chivido 2024 wedding invitation was shared on social media by celebrity blogger Cutie Juls

Davido and Chioma were supposed to have tied the knot two years ago, but things between them went sour until 2023 when the singer finally showed he was ready to settle down

The Nigerian social media space has been on fire over the last few hours as the first glimpse of Davido and Chef Chi's wedding invitation emerges online.

These invitation cards leaked on social media weeks after Davido revealed that he would throw the mother of all parties ever witnessed in Nigeria. He noted that he was finally set to make his marriage to Chioma official.

A leaked invitation card tagged as Chivido 2024 has emerged on social media confirming Davido and Chef Chi's wedding. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Cutie Juls shared images of Chivido online

Popular celebrity blogger Cutie Juls leaked the trending sneak peek of the IV for Chivido 2024 on social media.

She stated that the singer sent her the IV as an official invitation to his wedding ceremony, which is set to take place in some weeks.

Cutie Juls shared on her page saying:

"The moment my son’s IV team said “Mama where do you want your IV to be dispatched to”? E choke… See eehn, right now, I’m the most important Old woman in the world. Mama to the Super Star Groom. In-law to the Super Star Bride, Grandma Ibeji. The only VVVVVVVVVVVVIP Blogger of the day. E choke… My son is having his Traditional marriage. Biko, Swiss Lace or nothing babe… with my pure diamonds on the D-day. Chai! Wahala for who no have data on that day. Congratulations to my son @davido and his beautiful bride, Mrs Chioma Adeleke."

Catch glimpses of the 2024 Chivido IV below:

Netizens react as Davido's wedding IV leaks

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's wedding IV below:

@jannyposh:

"I’m so happy for them. We online in-laws formed this Chivido and God made it to come to pass. Congratulations to David and Chioma. I cover this union with the Blood of Jesus."

@everything_by_lily_555_backup:

"Chioma fit activate her IG account after this wedding ❤️ happiness won wound me ohhhh."

@bagsbypepperli:

"Oh so you’re a woman.. wow. I still no believe, show is pictures."

@iamprin__cess:

"The only reason I like this block is be cause the block loves Davido other things No No."

@nwafor.stella.96:

"We need asoebi oooo."

@nekkyann08:

"Dis wedding go pass Carnival..... Chivido forever and ever....Amen!"

@charleslily_cakes:

"This one sweet me. This is one of my prayer points I pray for strangers wey God answer me. Twins come crown am with marriage. I'm super happy for them."

@keishawesley1_:

"God this is so beautiful…. Cutie choke us with videos oooo Abeg carry 3 phones six power banks!"

@teejaiygold:

"@cutie_jullss you really love @davido sha. I laughed so hard during that wizkid rants and how you came out with your full chest and started fighting aggressively for your son."

@emenaloschola:

"I'm so happy for them.may the host of angels take over that day ijn."

@xtellah_naz:

"Finally oo Cutie what will you be putting on as the mother of the Groom?"

