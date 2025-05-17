Nigerian music star Davido has shared a beautiful post as his manager of over 10 years, Asa Asika, ties the knot

The music crooner, who we earlier saw delivering his best man duties to Asa, has an emotional message for him

Davido shared the story of their journey and how they both grew over the years in the touching post.

Nigerian music star Davido is probably the happiest man on earth as his manager, Asa Asika, married his wife Leona on May 17, 2025.

As Asa Asika tied the knot with his lover, Davido, one of his groomsmen went online to share a heartfelt tribute to one of his best men.

Davido warmed hearts with an emotional message to Asa Asika. Credit: @davido, @asaasika

Source: Instagram

Asa has managed Davido for over 10 years, and they have been through a lot. The singer reflected on their humble beginnings and how they built all they have today from the ground up.

The singer also appreciated Asa for being an amazing person and wished him well in his new journey.

Davido wrote:

"Asa, Today shattered me… in the most beautiful way. Seeing you stand beside Leona, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart — I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him. Nothing was handed to us. We built this — through fire, through faith, through a bond that never broke."

"We didn’t chase the spotlight. We stayed rooted. Loyal to our story, loyal to our people. We didn’t sell out — we carried the culture, even when it felt heavy. That’s why the blessings never left. Because we never left us behind."

"You’ve been more than my manager. You’ve been my shield. My sanity. My brother in every battle. When the lights were off and it got dark, you stayed. And even now, with the world at our feet — you’re still that same solid soul I started with."

"But Asa… since Leona came into your life, you’ve changed. You softened. You smiled more. You became a man at peace. And watching her see the real you — not the workhorse, not the machine — but you… that healed something deep in me too."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Davido's message to Asa Asika

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@ebuka said:

"You smiled more." Who make Asa smile na the last bus stop ❤️."

@diiadem said:

"Oh my 🥹🥹🥹 this is sooo sweet."

@do2dtun said:

"Day zero 🦾❤️ .. you were made for each other and it paid off against all odds.. friendship with a purpose and built on genuine love ends like this."

@delacyn said:

"Beautiful words! God bless your union @asaasika ❤️."

@9jadelicacies said:

"This is what true brotherhood is all about. So aptly expressed."

@dotty_worldwide_entertainment said:

"Season of love, congrats to the best manager in the world @asaasika HML 🙏🏽."

@niymii said:

"OBO too sweet. Asa and Davido really built this from ground up."

@nwenenda_confidence said:

"@davido my convocation(graduation) na by month end this may 🥰❤️ as i no get sponsor I adopt you as my father for the day 🥰❤️."

