Nigerian singer 2baba’s relationship with Hon. Natasha, has come under scrutiny after a photo of them went viral

The viral photo drew a reaction from controversial social commentator, Radiogad, who begged the singer to leave Natasha

Radiogad compared 2baba’s photo with Natasha to another photo of him with Annie, and netizens reacted

Nigerian social commentator, Destiny Ezeyim aka Radiogad, has taken to social media to beg singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba to return to Annie Idibia.

It all started when an old photo of 2baba with Annie alongside another recent picture of the singer with his new woman, Natasha, went viral on the internet. The difference in the singer’s appearance in both photos drew the attention of many netizens, including Radiogad.

Nigerians react as Radiogad begs 2baba to go back to Annie over viral photo of him with Natasha. Photos: @radioga / IG, @officialovatv / x

The media personality took to his Instagram page to compare 2baba’s appearance when he was with Annie to his appearance now that he is with Natasha. According to Radiogad, the African Queen crooner is better off with his ex-wife and the mother of his kids.

Radiogad called 2baba a fool for leaving Annie to go and be with Natasha, whom he accused of draining the singer’s blood. The commentator claimed that Annie used to feed 2baba well compared to Natasha because the singer now looks like he’s suffering from kwashiorkor.

Radiogad said:

“2face na mumu man you be. You go follow Natasha wey dey drink your blood, wey no dey give you food chop. You left Annie wey dey feed you well, wey dey give you better doggie go follow Natasha, now see as you be like person wey dey suffer from kwashiorkor, na mumu man you be. When you dey with Annie, you were looking so fresh, you were looking like a human being. But since you started to date Natasha wey no dey give you food chop, wey no dey give you better toto knack, see as you don dry like bonga fish, dry like crayfish. 2face na mumu man you be, you left Annie wey dey give you better food go follow blood-drinking Natasha. In the space of how many months, see how Natasha don turn you into a kwashiorkor patient.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Radiogad begs 2baba to return to Annie

Radiogad’s reaction to 2baba’s viral photo raised mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them reacted to the social commentator saying that the singer should return to his ex-wife, Annie, and leave his current wife, Natasha:

Ambpetertobyo said:

“Note to Radiogad, "people are allowed to make their choices and the resultant effect might be good or bad. Let him be as he will surely know what to do next and close friends who mean we'll for him will reach out to him.”

Ambpetertobyo said:

“This guy wey don dey pour spit on all people, abeg who go pour spit on am😂.”

Crystal_kiddies_empire_ said:

“The Natasha go dey really show this guy shege😂.”

Jaschi_07 said:

“Abeg allow Tuface rest. He has found love. Annie no need am again. Leave them alone abeg.”

Official__cherishmatur said:

“Lmao I never thought I’ll ever agree with this guy , ahh I agree today 😂😂😂.”

Neovoh said:

“Even if e beg, make she no gree. The man is foolish abeg.”

Iamkenz1 said:

“@radiogad There should be some form of accountability when it comes to defaming others and invading their personal lives. It’s simply not right to make assumptions or publicly criticize people when you know nothing about what they’re going through. The same thing happened to Chadwick Boseman—people judged him harshly, only to later learn he was battling a serious illness. Let’s stop the insults and learn to respect others’ choices. Everyone deserves to live their life without being unfairly scrutinized.”

Udochukwu_h said:

“But the truth is that if he returns back to Annie, she will accept him back, that beautiful girl loves him so much upon his mumu behavior.”

Anyikel0990 said:

“Bros joke aside, You and 2baba no be mate .. kindly respect his decision..At least he's far better thank you.”

Clarkjeremy6314 said:

“Na you wan tell grown man how to live he life.”

How Dbanj ignored Natasha while greeting 2baba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba and his new wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, were recently spotted with singer Dapo Oyebanjo aka Dbanj.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the moment 2baba and Natasha arrived at what appeared to be Dbanj’s house.

In the clip, Dbanj welcomed them with loud music and dancing as he got 2baba to join him by showcasing his moves. As expected, 2baba started to sing after dancing for a while with Dbanj. During all of this, Honourable Natasha was seen still standing by the entrance as her presence had not yet been acknowledged by Dbanj.

