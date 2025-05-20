Nigerian singer Davido recently had a viral exchange with a Twitter troll over his relationship with Igbo people

Just recently, Davido’s link-up with highlife musician Bright Chimezie was frowned upon by a troll who shared his observation

Davido’s reaction to the troll’s callout became a trending topic on social media as netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, made headlines over his exchange with a troll who condemned him for surrounding himself with Igbos.

It all started when Davido shared a video showing the moment he received legendary highlife singer, Bright Chimezie, in Lagos and treated him to a presidential welcome. The clip went viral on X (Twitter).

Nigerians react to Davido's response to man who condemned him for having Igbo friends. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

After the video was posted, an X user identified as @Yakbel took to the comment section to complain about Davido’s closeness to Igbos. According to him, the singer should not be surrounding himself with people from the Eastern tribe as a Yoruba man.

Yakbel wrote:

“Davido just dey carry Ibo full body, until when dem betray am before e rest, Yoruba boy dey frolick with Ibos in 2025, they want your head and everything you have to belong to them, you can never satisfy Ibos ooo, IBOs are not people you surround yourself with as a Yoruba man.”

See the tweet below:

Davido slams troll who condemned him over Igbo friends

As expected, Yakbel’s controversial tweet drew the attention of Nigerians, including Davido. The 30BG boss clapped back at the troll. According to Davido, he is Igbo by blood.

He wrote:

“lol I AM IGBO by blood.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Davido’s exchange with tribalist troll

Davido’s heated exchange with the Twitter troll who condemned him for having Igbo friends soon became a trending topic on social media. Many netizens reacted to what the 30BG boss said to the critic:

Chuks asked Davido for his Igbo name:

Spotlight Abby gave Davido an Igbo name:

This Igbo X user welcomed Davido home:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

Adesope_shopsydoo said:

“Simple response . Now what 👏👏👏❤️.”

Niyemusic said:

“Igbo by blood also ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ it's a big flex to be half yoruba and igbo.”

Ikwannii wrote:

“Na one we be.”

Chrisebesco said:

“Person way his grandma na igbo from enugu state,his father nd his siblings grew up there as well.. being the reason y his uncle governor nd aunty speaks igbo.”

Alois__19 said:

“People still get this kind mentality for 2025?”

Neetro_fx001 said:

“Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba? Any which one bro we still lov you bro😂😂❤️❤️.”

Ikeanyibecollette wrote:

“E go burn dem like hot water 😂😂 haters gonna cry.”

Pharoahharley said:

“See mentality wey person carry. Na wa o.”

Blessed_mikky wrote:

“We Igbos loves you David no mind them so 🙌😂.”

Tomzzz.y said:

“His mom is literally Igbo lol.”

Iam_robertc said:

“Davido don talk am nah so en be 😂😂.”

Nigerians react as Davido says he is Igbo by blood. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's uncle speaks Igbo with Bright Chimezie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran highlife legend Bright Chimezie was treated to a royal night out in Lagos on Monday, May 19, 2025, as Davido, hosted him to a private dinner.

However, one of the major highlights of the night came when Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, joined the gathering via video call.

In the now-viral video, Bright Chimezie was all smiles and giggles as he greeted the governor in Igbo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng