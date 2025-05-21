Fans of singer 2Baba have a comparison between his of picture he took with his ex-wife, Annie, and his new picture

The photos were placed side by side and fans tried to spot the difference between the two images

Netizens shared their take about the comparison, they stated what might have gone wrong with the singer

Fans and admirers of Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, have continued to express concern about the iconic artist.

Two pictures of the African Queen crooner, taken at different times, were compared side by side, prompting fans to draw their own conclusions.

Fans react to pictures of 2Baba with Natasha and his ex-wife. Photo credit@annieidibia/@stelladimokokorkus

Source: Instagram

In the post, a picture of 2Baba with his ex-wife, Annie Idibia taken when he claimed not to have peace with her was placed beside a more recent photo with his new wife, Natasha.

In the photo with Annie, 2Baba appeared peaceful, chubby, youthful, and fresh-faced.

Fans’ reactions to 2Baba’s pictures with Natasha

Many fans observed that 2Baba looked leaner and somewhat dishevelled in the recent photo.

His growing beard appeared unkempt, and he looked older. In the picture, he wore a sleeveless black top and several large beads around his neck, complemented by a bowler hat.

2Baba’s picture with Annie spark debate. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

This comes just weeks after the superstar quietly remarried his lover, Natasha Osawaru, in Edo State.

He had earlier introduced her to his family in Benue State, with pictures from the meeting surfacing online.

His mother, who had previously declared him missing, was seen taking photos with the music star and his new wife.

Fans were worried before he got married to Natasha. His pictures and video which made it online were not pleasing to his fans.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the pictures

Reactions have trailed the pictures of 2Baba that fans compared online. Here are some comments below:

@the_only_ola stated:

"From water to fire."

@fortune__billions commented:

"Them don hold am for bad container."

@lynn_effect wrote:

"Peace of mind wan keel am allegedly."

@st.mojo wrote:

"A king that threw away his crown."

@ms_j30 said:

"Peace looks good on him tho."

@_tobiloba93 reacted:

"Person get kidney problem now una dey compare his old pictures to now that he get kidney issues.I’m not Natasha fan oh."

@oyin_ae shared:

"Tubaba u sure no be ghost u dey follow sooo, cos every time they post this babe na different face I Dey see ,why she Dey always change."

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng had reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

Source: Legit.ng