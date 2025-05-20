Social media erupts with praise as Davido hosts musical icon Bright Chimezie, keeping his promise to celebrate the living legend

Bright Chimezie gets emotional as Governor Ademola Adeleke greets him in Igbo during Davido's exclusive dinner

Davido's wife, Chioma, also bonds with the highlife legend in a heartwarming video clip that fans can’t stop talking about

Veteran highlife legend Bright Chimezie was treated to a royal night out in Lagos on Monday, May 19, 2025, as Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, hosted him to a private dinner filled with laughter, culture, and emotional highlights.

The dinner, which followed an earlier promise by Davido to celebrate the iconic South-East singer, took place in Lagos and had fans buzzing even before the evening ended.

However, one of the major highlights of the night came when Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, joined the gathering via video call.

Bright Chimezie gushes as he speaks with gov Adeleke during Davido’s star-studded dinner. @notjustok/Instagram.

In the now-viral video, Bright Chimezie was all smiles and giggles as he greeted the dancing governor in Igbo.

Governor Adeleke, known for his charisma, responded warmly, saying, “You are loved, sir,” in a gesture that many called a moment of deep cultural appreciation and respect.

The vibe of the dinner didn’t stop there.

In another wholesome clip shared online, Davido’s wife, Chioma, was seen engaging the highlife maestro in an animated conversation.

Speaking in their native Igbo tongue, the pair laughed and exchanged pleasantries, a moment that quickly melted hearts on social media.

Netizens react :

Social media users couldn’t keep calm as they took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to shower praises on Davido and celebrate the moment.

@buchisounds wrote:

“I no be Davido fan but I like him oo, how can you not like this man? You be ekwensu???”

@2flamezz_ns added:

“Anything wey go make you love Davido pass me na diabetes”

@ogbuagu_chinedu612 commented:

“I'm happy to be Igbo. If you are not Igbo you are missing!”

@knedved007 said:

“OBO suppose to be added in Nigeria schools curriculum, he's just a delight to watch”

@ratelornothing reacted:

“Davido just Dey trend nonstop Back to back. Na only God know.”

@manpikin01 took a swipe at others:

“Wizkid had never had anything to do with any Igbo artist or Hausa, if you’re not Kwam1 or … him nogo associate but Olamide Baddo na Baba ”

@rossyofnewyork teased:

“@davido Lmaoo you really wish which whole world you scatter abeg?? Let d whole world say dis like they talked about Essence! No dey look for wetin no lost ”

@shubsengar1996gmail.com1 noted:

“You’re still going to get criticized, so you might as well do whatever you want ”

@capt.jude joked:

“Make nobody join 30BG again, we don complete already, our registration portal don close since last week ”

Bright Chimezie gushes as he speaks with gov Adeleke during Davido’s star-studded dinner. Photos: @davido/Instagram.

Bright Chimezie speaks to Davido's mother-in-law

Another highlight of the dinner was when Davido called his mother-in-law, Chioma’s mother, so that Bright Chimezie could have a conversation with her.

The music star was excited after Chioma’s mother spoke with him; he affectionately called her “mummy” several times while sharing an update about his viral song, “With You,” featuring Omah Lay.

In the recording, the veteran singer was heard speaking with Chioma’s mother in Igbo for many minutes.

