Boluife Balogun, singer Wizkid’s first son, recently shared a video showing how he celebrated his 14th birthday with friends

In the clip, the teenager was seen wearing a life jacket while enjoying a day out at the beach with his friends

He expressed appreciation to his parents for making the celebration a grand affair, while fans took the opportunity to taunt Davido with their comments

Ayodeji Balogun’s first son, Bolu, recently showed appreciation to his parents after celebrating his 14th birthday in style.

The teenager marked the occasion at the beach with his friends and his mother.

Wizkid’s son, Bolu, sends message to his parents in new video. Photo credit@official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

In a post about his special day, Bolu thanked both his father and mother for organising the lavish celebration.

In the accompanying video, he was seen wearing a life jacket alongside his friends as they boarded a boat and sailed to the birthday party destination.

At the beach, they enjoyed a variety of fun activities, including football and handball.

The recording also showcased the sumptuous meal and cocktails they shared during the celebration.

Fans praise Wizkid over son's birthday video. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Bolu tries to stop mother from filming

While at the beach, Bolu’s mother was recording the event, but he tried to stop her after noticing.

Later, during their journey back to shore, he covered his eyes from the camera.

This is not Bolu’s first beach birthday celebration. In 2024, he also spent his birthday at the beach with friends and shared videos of the event afterwards.

Fans are always happy to see Bolu's post as they make comparison between Davido and how takes care of his children and that of Wizkid.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Bolu's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer's son. Here are some comments below:

@nathytainer said:

"You see this steez thing na inside blood e dey."

@realnechechris commented:

"Lion no dey born goat."

@balogun_ayo101 reacted:

"The life wey Davido dey chop na wetin first born Egbon dey enjoy here."

@alawiyesekinat wrote:

"Hope una don hear ? Thank you mum and dad."

@justfavvy shared:

"Thanks mom and dad… Chakam. Before those other people go talk say Wiz no dey take care of em son."

@girly.kim2 commented:

"We nor dey abadon children for here oo..hbd dear."

@i_am_oreoluwa_ reacted:

"Thank us to your online uncles and aunties Tife, we love you."

@oluwa_dhammii said:

"God abeg I no wan die for Abule egba."

Bolu holiday with father

Legit.ng had reported that Bolu, the first son of singer Wizkid shared a video of his stay with his father.

The video captured how father and his first son Bolu spent time together to bond and have fun after the new year.

The teenager was seen being busy trying to test run his father's latest whip as he smiled at the camera. His father later joined him in the car while he was trying to start it. Fans were impressed by the father and son bond, they shared their opinion about the video and the singer.

