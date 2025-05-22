Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has updated fans about her JP2025 wedding finale

The social media influencer posted a video online of herself getting prepared for her big day with her fashion stylist

Priscy’s wedding preparation video drew the attention of many social media users as they expressed excitement

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, is getting prepared for her JP2025 finale wedding to Juma Jux.

Recall that Priscy and Juma Jux had their beautiful traditional and white weddings in Lagos on April 17 and April 19, respectively. However, the couple announced that they were not done with the celebrations and they are having a final grand party in Tanzania.

Ahead of the JP2025 wedding finale set to take place on May 28, 2025, in Tanzania, the new bride took to her Instagram to share a video of herself getting ready for her big day.

Priscilla Ojo goes wedding shopping for JP2025 finale. Photos: @Its.priscy

In the video, Priscy went accessories shopping with celebrity fashion stylist Emmanuel Good News. In the clip, they were at a diamond store as they checked out an array of beautiful jewellery pieces and tried on some of them.

The video also captured the moment Priscilla gushed over the importance of having money. She said:

“Money is good.”

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s manager, Layole Oyatogun, later joined them at the jewelry store and she reiterated that Priscy and Juma Jux were having an African Royal Wedding.

See the video below:

Reactions as Priscy shops for JP2025 finale

The video of Priscy going shopping in preparation for her JP2025 wedding finale in Tanzania warmed the hearts of netizens. A number of them expressed their excitement about the party, which promises to be on a bigger scale than the ones that took place in Nigeria:

Enioluwaofficial said:

“A Grand Finale. Wow!!! Just hearing about it. This wedding needs its own film. Just Wow! God bless your home!”

Enioluwaofficial said:

“You people have money o! Grand Finale! God When!!! May God perfect everything. Amen!”

Mannehnjassan said:

“In this life just marry well e get y😍.”

_emmanuelgoodnews said:

“Countdown to the finale of the African royal wedding. East meet west.”

Kokoma_ofuyo said:

“Money is good ❤️.”

Joyceeajayi wrote:

“So excited to see the looks 😍.”

Martinsayomide_ said:

“Money is good😍😍😍.”

Thriftby_everythingg said:

“Most gorgeous priceless wife . We're all happy and rooting for you ❤️ 💗 💕 your home is blessed forever ❤️.”

Ceec4u said:

“Grand finale👏 JP2025 should be on Netflix 😃.”

Priscyetjux_germany said:

“This marriage shall receive the blessings of marriage,We will always give thanks to God 🙏🙏,We will always have cause to celebrate you and your husband..I wish everyone who is genuinely happy for you guys everlasting happiness…Ayo gbo gbo wa naa ma de and it will last forever 🙏.”

Nigerians react to video as Priscy goes shopping for final wedding in Tanzania. Photo: @its.priscy

Juma Jux to teach Nigerian in-laws lesson at JP25 finale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Juma Jux took to his official Instagram page to remind netizens for the umpteenth time about the JP2025 finale.

Recall that Juma Jux posted a video of the grand venue, the Superdome, in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian singer was spotted rocking Nigeria’s official colours of green and white in his video as he promised to teach his Nigerian in-laws a lesson at the JP25 finale.

