As the final wedding preparations for Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo draw near, more details have been released

The influencer’s husband, Juma Jux, has just shared with his fans the official wedding invitation for the JP Grand finale

This new information was shared via his official social media page, spreading joy across the faces of fans

East African music star Juma Jux has finally made a significant announcement about his final wedding to Priscilla Ojo.

Juma Jux has announced that the grand finale of JP 2025 will be held on May 28 at Superdome Masaki, Tanzania.

Juma also shared information via his official Instagram page, letting those who have received the invitation know how special they are to him and his wife.

He also shared the official company in charge of the invitations to special guests, asking them to stay tuned for more details.

Juma wrote:

"With great respect, we would like to inform you that @Mkadi_Tz is the official company in charge of the invitations of all our guests to our special #JP2025 Final Wedding event, which will be held on 28th May 2025 at the SuperDome!

"If you received a “Save The Date” card, know that you are on the special list of our unique guests. Your presence has been highly considered. 💌Stay tuned for more details. #JP2025Finale #SaveTheDate."

See his post below:

Reactions as Juma Jux reveals wedding location

Read some reactions below:

@preetyreerees_world said

"So because the venue is not in Nigeria,you guys posted invite and location ko? E go chock unah say some of us go use night bus enter that Tanzania 😂😂😂. Congratulations my people, yours will be among the best 🙏."

@edemsstitches said:

"I'll be there in spirit, my people JP2025."

@ajiboshomuyibat said:

"God pls keep them safe in harmony till forever, pricy koko, go girl."

@thriftby_everythingg said:

"If you're genuinely happy for this couple. Gather here, let's celebrate with them 🔥🔥🔥."

@oyoyo_bitters said:

"Our in-law we are here for the movie 🎥 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️we love you so much in-law 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍we’re solidly behind you💃❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️our international and global in-law 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@dr_alwaysrozy said:

"Our wife deserves all these."

@priscyetjux_germany said:

"I am Dataly ready 😍😍😍another day for my kids to get whatever they want without asking 😂."

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 said:

"JP shut down Nigeria 🇳🇬 and they will shut down tanzania🇹🇿as well kawo so fun presido 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

@ishijanet said:

"If you never receive card be patience, I will update you guys on the trip."

@priscyetjux_germany said:

"Come with ur invitation make them no bounce you oo."

@jenneh.areola said:

"My invitation has been received and my dress is ready.....Can't wait for the day."

