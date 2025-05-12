Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are getting set for the grand finale of their JP2025 wedding

Just recently, the groom Juma Jux updated netizens about the preparations for the wedding set to take place in Tanzania

Many social media users reacted to the video that was posted online in preparation for the JP2025 grand finale

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, are getting set to hold the grand finale of their JP2025 wedding.

The celebrity couple who took over social media with their traditional and white weddings in Lagos in April 2025 are getting set to round off the ceremonies with the grand finale in Tanzania.

Priscy and Juma Jux’s JP2025 grand finale is set to take place on May 28, 2025, at the Superdome, Masaki, in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Netizens react as Juma Jux shares preparation videos for the final JP2025 wedding in Tanzania. Photos: @Juma_jux

On Juma Jux’s Instagram stories, the Tanzanian singer, who recently described Priscy as the best wife in the world, shared a series of videos of the wedding location. The groom seemed excited as he checked out the large hall where friends and family would celebrate the final part of his union with Priscilla.

See the clips below:

See JP2025 grand finale’s poster below:

Reactions as Juma Jux shares JP2025 grand finale preparation video

Shortly after Juma Jux posted videos of the large wedding venue for the JP2025 grand finale in Tanzania, the clips went viral on social media and it drew a series of reactions from netizens. While some of them were in awe, others talked about the back to back ceremonies the couple were organising for their wedding:

Egbosvelli_oml said:

“Una no go rest 😂 industry wedding 😂.”

Folo_pet wrote:

“Sha no spend your money finish ontop wedding😂.”

Tuna_oba wrote:

“E remain wedding tour after this.”

Mamaibeji_ogaranya said:

“Yawn. At this point…”

The_duke_of_ijebuland said:

“They can't get over the Nigerian wedding.”

Pweetyphunky_funzalgold wrote:

“Hmmm another day to GANUSI 😂😍.”

Graceokolonji said:

“I cannot have enough of celebrating you both. Please continue to be a role model for the young ones.”

Shiwoku_ wrote:

“JP FOREVER 😍😍😍.”

Yetundebabsolorunkemi said:

“❤️😍😍🔥God bless you both ijn.”

__dat.gurl___ramla said:

“28th is a day to choose btn my degree and JP🙂‍↕️😂😂.”

Swiz5151 wrote:

“Unending marriage❤️.”

Juma Jux gives update on JP2025 grand finale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux shared an update on their final wedding ceremony set to hold in Tanzania.

Recall that the bride's mother, Iyabo Ojo, had told Nigerians about the final JP2025 wedding in Tanzania and how the huge hall would take three days to fully set up.

In a recent clip, the Tanzanian groom reminded netizens about the upcoming wedding reception. He, however, mentioned that left to him, he wanted to host their wedding in every country, including Rwanda, where they first met.

Juma Jux, however, admitted that his wife, Priscy, was already tired of all the festivities because she had to dress up in several bridal outfits.

