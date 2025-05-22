Nigerian influencer Caramel Plugg has become the envy of many ladies following her recent Snapchat post

The socialite shared numerous luxury gifts she received from her new man ahead of her 25th birthday

This exciting development comes not too long after her messy break-up from Burna Boy’s associate, King Manny

Nigerians were left to watch in awe after influencer and skit maker Ogechi Ukonu, popularly known as Caramel Plugg, shared the latest gist about her love life.

The socialite went online via her official Snapchat handle to show off the luxury birthday gifts she had received from her new mystery man. This comes on the heels of her messy break-up from one of Burna Boy’s associates, King Manny.

In the videos that made the rounds online, some of the gifts seen included lots of dollar bills, shoes, a bouquet of roses, a life-size teddy bear, a brand new iPhone 16, and more.

The clips have now gone viral on social media, as many wondered who Caramel's new man could be.

Watch the video here:

Caramel Plugg and lover allegedly exchange blows in club

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular social media influencer Caramel Plugg allegedly caught her boyfriend, King Manny, with another lady at a club.

According to reports, Manny had no idea the influencer was at the club, and all hell broke loose.

In the viral video online, a voice, presumably Caramel's, was heard as she screamed and created a scene.

Peeps react to Caramel Plugg's luxury gift items

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@jenniferben37 said:

"I will suprise myself life isn’t hard."

@adelakuntufayl said:

"Throw yourself a surprise, act suprised and make it look like a man did it! We are nothing but a pencil in the hand of our creator! 😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏."

@leponky said:

"Their relationship is all about what they can get 😂 na hustle Dem dey 😂."

@mhzz_jayneyy said:

"oya CHAKAM 📷 I go come back when comment section don marinate. Abeg like my comment."

@official_d.e.r.a said:

"2 different nail polish okay o. Congratulations oo before they will say I’m a hater."

@swt_petitee said:

"People are just lucky in this world 😍❤️😢."

@the_joy_gurl said:

"God make I no see my ex come de hide abeg."

@fashion_explora said:

"Just send this to Manny's DM next time and save us the internet brokers the stress😂😂😂."

@serwaaaa_a6 said:

"It gets better ladies..don’t settle for less and also, work hard. She was favored plus she works hard too so don’t envy, just pray for divine grace and work work work."

@immaculate__beautyworld said:

"All these young hardworking girls will see it now and be tensed. Better don’t be pressured oooh. Keep striving. All these won’t matter in heaven 😂😂😂😂."

@michelle_the_fourth_ said:

"This girlll, no time to heal."

Caramel buys Benz after breakup with Burna Boy's aide

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian social media influencer, Caramel Plugg, became the proud new owner of a Mercedes Benz.

Taking to her social media pages, the socialite shared a series of photos of her new ride as fans joined her to celebrate.

According to Caramel, every setback comes with a blessing and this came shortly after her breakup with Burna Boy’s aide, King Manny.

