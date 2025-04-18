Lifestyle influencer Priscy’s traditional wedding to Juma Jux got people talking after a video of their cake went viral

The massive wedding cake was one of the highlights of the star-studded ceremony, which took over the Nigerian social media space

Many social media users dropped their hot takes about the massive cake after the videos went viral on the internet

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and her Tanzanian musician husband, Juma Jux’s traditional wedding cake made headlines on social media.

The 24-year-old lifestyle influencer traditionally married the East African star in Lagos on April 17, 2025, and there were many highlights from the ceremony, and one of them was their massive cake.

Some videos made the rounds on social media of the huge confectionery, which was baked to look like a big village. The cake had several miniature men and women hard at work on their farm with tiny bamboo walls, little huts and more.

Nigerians react to videos of Priscy and Juma Jux's traditional wedding cake. Photos: @finaltouchcakes1, @its.priscy

The huge cake, which appeared to be at least six layers, towered over the couple as they stood to cut it in one of the videos. Some of the designs in it included a big calabash gourd, leopard prints, a forest, little animals in a jungle and more.

The baker, Finaltouchcakes, posted the video with a caption explaining that the confectionery had an East meets West, African Royalty theme. See the video below:

See another video of Juma Jux with his arm around Priscy’s waist as they cut the cake together:

Fans react to Priscy and Juma’s traditional wedding cake

The videos of Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding cake for JP2025 stirred a series of interesting reactions from netizens after they made the rounds online. Many fans were in awe of the size and concept of the cake:

Wytezkakes said:

“A whole beautiful village in Tanzania 👏👏 Naipenda!!!”

Shekinaglorycakes said:

“Creativity at its peak 🔥.”

Zeenbassey wrote:

“It took a whole village to bake this, literally!!! 😍”

Mmayender said:

“It’s giving Africa…a fusion of cultures. Love love.”

Anyaodeh said:

“Awesome, so happy for them. God bless this beautiful union.”

Feyviour wrote:

“East meets west👏👏🔥.”

Fhus_tina wrote:

“We are so talented in this country na just bad government spoil am.”

Olarach60 said:

“The baker head dey hot 🔥🔥 wow 🥰.”

Lindaaustin2698 wrote:

“Masterpiece the cake is so beautiful 😍😍.”

Annie_goldsignature said:

“This is work of art 😍”

Abundyoflagos wrote:

“Screaming moneyyyyyy🔥.”

Odycherry said:

“Omo the baker deserves a special seat in heaven 👏.”

Takim9133 wrote:

“Who designed this cake? I want hem no👏👏👏.”

Mindslike_scorpio said:

“It’s giving what it should give 😍”

JP25: Priscy calls out Papaya over outfit at her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscy Ojo reacted to Papaya's outfit at her JP2025 wedding.

Papaya had attached Priscy's husband, Juma Jux's face, to her chest at the party, and the bride opened up on her feelings about it.

The bride's best friend, Enioluwa, was also seen on video blocking Papaya from moving close to the groom.

