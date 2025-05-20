Celebrity couple Juma Jux and Priscy’s final leg of their JP2025 wedding has caused a buzz on social media

Priscy’s East African husband, Juma Jux, took to social media to promise to teach Nigerians a lesson with the wedding in Tanzania

Juma Jux’s video drew the attention of many netizens for various reasons, including his green and white outfit, and they reacted

Much-loved celebrity couple Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux have continued to raise fans' anticipation for the final leg of their JP2025 wedding.

Recall that the couple who had several ceremonies to celebrate their union, including a traditional Nigerian wedding and a white wedding in Lagos, are getting set to do the finale in Tanzania on May 28, 2025.

Nigerians react as Juma Jux vows to teach them at JP2025 finale in Tanzania. Photos: @juma_jux

Just recently, Juma Jux took to his official Instagram page to remind netizens for the umpteenth time about the JP2025 finale, which promises to be even bigger than all the other ceremonies they had. Recall that Juma Jux posted a video of the grand venue, the Superdome, in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian singer was spotted rocking Nigeria’s official colours of green and white in his video as he danced with traditional East African dancers.

Juma Jux accompanied the video with a caption stating that he was getting ready to teach Nigerians how it’s done in Tanzania at the JP2025 grand finale. In his words:

“As we count down to JP’s Final Wedding 2025! It’s time we teach our 🇳🇬 in-laws the beauty of our culture, Tanzanian style! 🔥 This is just a taste of a true Dar wedding vibe!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Juma Jux plans to teach Nigerians at JP2025 finale

Juma Jux’s video and his promise to teach Nigerians how it’s done at the JP2025 final wedding in Tanzania drew the attention of many netizens. A number of them reacted to Priscy’s husband’s post:

Netizens react as Juma Jux plans to teach Nigerians a lesson with Tanzanian wedding. Photo: @Its.priscy

Its.priscy said:

“Fireeeee 🔥.”

Hadasah1130 said:

“Inlaw inlaw you're doing well❤️🙌👏.”

Bernice_tej wrote:

“The green white green looks good on you😍😍.”

Kemi1573 said:

“Na Naija color you wear 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬in-law wey sabi😍.”

Joyceeajayi wrote:

“Nampenda ye gan ni. It’s the versatility for me jare. We go stream am. no worry 💃🏽.”

Anuoluwapo_plenty said:

“Who notice the color of his outfit Chaiiii correct inlaw that knows how to please us oya let's go.”

Sonma_kyria said:

“We no hear wetin you sing but we go dance 😂.”

Gold_amaka said:

“We done already accept you please add English 😍.”

May2much said:

“I understood everything he said😂😂😂Ride on our inlaw.”

Ihdaerah wrote:

“Anything you sell,we are buying 💃🏾💃🏾.”

Elsie_eveah said:

“Our in _law everything u said is truth😂 u no fit lie for us.”

Offical_catalyst said:

“In-law abeeg try dey add small English.”

Cute_swit1 said:

“😍our in-law with the vibes🔥.”

Juma Jux gives update on JP2025 grand finale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux shared an update on their final wedding ceremony set to hold in Tanzania.

Recall that the bride's mother, Iyabo Ojo, had told Nigerians about the final JP2025 wedding in Tanzania and how the huge hall would take three days to fully set up.

In a recent clip, the Tanzanian groom reminded netizens about the upcoming wedding reception. He, however, mentioned that left to him, he wanted to host their wedding in every country, including Rwanda, where they first met. Juma Jux, however, admitted that his wife, Priscy, was already tired of all the festivities because she had to dress up in several bridal outfits.

