After what seemed like forever, JP2025 couple, Priscy and Juma Jux have finally arrived at their white wedding venue

A video made the rounds online of the celebrity couple in their lovely outfits as they checked each other out on their big day

Priscy’s bridesmaids also flaunted their matching green outfits for the white wedding and netizens reacted

JP2025 couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux have finally arrived at the venue of their white wedding ceremony to the joy of fans.

The Nigerian bride and the Tanzanian groom had their white wedding in Lagos on April 19, 2025, after shutting down social media with their traditional wedding, which was held on April 17, 2025.

In one of the videos, the Tanzanian musician and groom, Juma Jux, was seen with his groomsmen before stepping out to go and meet his bride at the wedding venue.

Fans react as Priscy and Juma Jux finally storm white wedding venue. Photos: @temilolasobola

The groom looked dapper in a white tailcoat suit with black pants, while his groomsmen also looked well put together in matching black suits with white shirts. See the clip below:

Another video that went viral also showed Juma Jux admiring Priscy after seeing her for the first time in her white wedding gown. The East African star held his bride’s hand as he checked her out before giving her a hug and a peck on the cheek. See the clip below:

See another video of Priscy and Juma Jux on their white wedding day below:

Priscy’s bridesmaids also showed up in style for the JP2025 wedding. They all rocked matching green outfits with white fascinators on their heads as they all carried a single white rose each. See the video below:

Reactions as Priscy and Juma Jux finally arrive at white wedding venue

The videos of Priscy and Juma Jux after arriving at their white wedding venue as well as clips of their bridesmaids and groomsmen, raised comments from Nigerians:

Yettycreamish said:

“I’m speechless and emotional right now !! That wedding dress isn’t just gorgeous …Is so perfect on Priscilla 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. I’m ecstatic 😍.”

Its_jumain said:

“That should be veekee james handwork🔥.”

Superdamzel said:

“I go do my daughter too.”

Tadetunji660 said:

“So beautiful ❤️.”

Mrsblessingpaul said:

“This wedding dress looks like VJ's hand work🔥.”

Slaymokus_beauty said:

“Oh my Gooooooooooooooood😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

S.glitz_fittings wrote:

“So beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

JP2025 white wedding venue videos emerge online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux's white wedding, got many fans excited.

The event, which was set to take place on April 19, 2025, had many fans anticipating after videos of their white wedding venue emerged on social media. While fans thought their traditional wedding on such a grand scale would be the finale, they were in for a surprise with the white wedding decor.

In clips that went viral from the white wedding venue, the place was still being set up but it showed a lovely outdoor garden space with a sea view. Several photos of the couple were also arranged all over the grounds. Another clip also captured a beautiful white walkway decorated with flowers.

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who reacted to Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding after videos from their party venue emerged online. Some of them expressed excitement about the event trending like their traditional wedding party.

