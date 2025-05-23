As the new wife that he is, Priscilla Ojo is busy making her mark in her husband's home, and she wants to carry her fans along

The beautiful 24-year-old got married to her Tanzanian heartthrob in a series of weddings, and they have a finale to go

Taking to Snapchat, she shared a photo of her doing some work on the Juma Jux's home kitchen in Tanzania with a hilarious comment

New bride Priscilla Ojo, who is preparing for the final stage of her wedding, shared an update about her matrimonial home.

Priscilla Ojo, who was recently rumoured to be pregnant, shared a video of herself redoing her husband’s kitchen. This comes after several rumours about her living in her husband’s family's house in Tanzania.

Priscilla posted via her official Snapchat story a process before video of the kitchen, showing that's he was busy getting some work done.

Her comment read:

"Time to transform my kitchen it's not longer a bachelor's kitchen."

Her post has triggered many reactions on social media, as fans cheered her for making her presence known in her man's home.

Watch the video here:

Recall that as the final wedding preparations for Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo drew nearer, more details were released.

The influencer’s husband, Juma Jux, has just shared with his fans the official wedding invitation for the JP Grand finale.

This new information was shared via his official social media page, spreading joy across the faces of fans.

Peeps react to Priscy's kitchen post

Read some reactions online:

@okm_herbal said:

"When a woman lands in the kitchen, you will know. There will always be a change with woman around. Best gift in addition to being her peace, gift her a big kitchen 😍."

@mosh_creations said:

"Her husband's kitchen or her kitchen?"

@faithfitnesstore said:

"This Kitchen is so Big! Good For Food and The Other food for the Soul!😂😂."

@sholay16 said:

"I knew it. The day I saw that kitchen , that it will be upgraded😍 Weldone deae."

@heymfon said:

"Me sef sabi decorate kitchen o God😩😩. Until person get hair for teeth?😔"

@__kashyap____ji__ said:

"Illusion is the first of all pleasures💛😍."

@officialaol22 said:

"Plenty slabs to bend over oo."

@shakitisisi said:

"Na her new home na. It's her home now, so get with the program jor."

@bcmedia_online said:

"As e supposed to be."

@deo360solutions said:

"A woman's presence changes everything."

Lady opens up about Priscilla Ojo's attitude

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla.

In a heartwarming video, she greeted the bride who responded to her in a friendly manner like they knew each other before then.

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app reacted in the comments section and praised Priscilla.

