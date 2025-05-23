Yul Edochie announces birth of baby girl with Judy Austin, thanking God and fans for their prayers

Many fans congratulate the couple, while others express concern over the emotional weight the news may have on Yul's estranged first wife

Social media users shower Judy with praise, calling her a strong woman and rejoicing over her growing family with the actor

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has announced the birth of his third child with his second wife, actress Judy Austin, sending social media into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 23, the actor shared a picture of himself and Judy while announcing the arrival of their daughter. He wrote:

“We prayed, our fans prayed. And God answered. Rejoice with us as we welcome our beautiful daughter. Her name is UNIVERSE IFEYINWA STORM YUL-EDOCHIE. Thank You Lord.”

Yul Edochie welcomes second child with wife Judy.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 amid public backlash, welcomed their second child together in 2023. With this new addition, the Edochie family has grown once again, triggering fresh conversations about the actor’s controversial marriage.

Yul’s first marriage to May Edochie suffered a massive setback after he unveiled Judy as his second wife.

The development led to May filing for divorce and moving forward with legal actions, citing emotional distress and betrayal.

See the video here:

Despite the controversy, many fans and followers flooded Yul's comment section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the newborn and the family.

Netizens celebrate Baby Storm’s arrival with heartfelt reactions

Fans and well-wishers send congratulations.

A user, @mary.igwe, wrote:

“Thank you Jesus Congratulations Ndi Nkem, Welcome to the world Angel STORM”

Another fan, @isaac.chinwe, added:

“Ms Universe, welcome to the world Cutie congratulations fam”

A user, @lambo_abi1, admired the baby’s size and praised Judy, writing:

“Omo she’s a strong woman that baby is so big🥹 congratulations ”

Meanwhile, @tosin.angel.73 connected the moment to her own hope, saying:

“This is how I will carry my baby by God's grace”

Others used the moment to take subtle digs at critics. @queenjane847 commented:

“Some people will want to say congratulations but shame nor go let them haters how market now? Una de insult people and God dey answer them. Just imagine life.”

@2337naomi added humor:

“I knew she will say it's a girl... Judy Judy Judy you make me laugh, keep it up girl. Have many more.”

Social media users shower Judy with praise, calling her a strong woman.

Yul Edochie and Judy accused of having infection

Legit.ng, maeanwhile, earlier reported that Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, were alleged to have contracted an infection. Media personality Radiogad shared a video on his timeline while alleging that the filmmaker and his woman may be infected in their private area.

The video, which has attracted many viewers online, showed the controversial couple attempting to scratch their private regions at different times.

Radiogad, a controversial media man, further argued that they wanted to burden May Edochie, the actor’s estranged wife, with this.

