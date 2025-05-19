Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil Balogun, attracted the attention of social media users after they shared a cute moment with fans

The singer, who recently dropped a song, shared a promotional video, where she was dancing seductively

In another cut, she showed her song, Jamil Balogn showing off his editing skills, triggering reactions online

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's son, showing off his editing skills on social media.

Tiwa Savage posted a video of herself promoting her new song while winding her waist in a skimpy outfit.

Tiwa Savage's son Jamil assists his mother to edit her dance video. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In another clip, she revealed that her son, Jamil Balogun, edited the video and posted a clip of him doing so.

While the majority admired the skills of the 10-year-old, others felt it was inappropriate for him to edit such content, despite Tiwa being his mother.

This topic has now become a subject of debate online, with social media users pondering the rights and wrongs of the matter.

Watch the video here:

A video has captured how Tiwa Savage reacted after she had a conversation with her son, Jamil, over his attitude.

The little boy was seen using tissue paper to clean his nose while playing with his hi-pad and he littered the floor.

Fans too were amazed after hearing the question Jamil asked his mother for reprimanding him over the tissue paper.

Reactions as Jamil edits his mum, Tiwa's content

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@iamslimbabs_ said:

"😂😂Omoh god abeg."

@kingburna8 said:

"Hey jamjam can I be your stepdad?"

@papi_tega02 said:

"Please i need his handle let him come and edit my contents dose anyone knows his real handle here?"

@david_simon001 said:

"Anything wey concern rich person no bad for public eye, tueh!! I pour una spit."

@williemidashnyra007 said:

"@notjustok see the amazing work this children can do with the use of devices.. now imagining this boy coming across @wf_jamesbrown and @bobirisky222 content on his device screen.. just saying .. peace."

@naturallyziny said:

"My daughter does this too. Kids are so fascinated with these things, and they’re quite good at it😍😍😍."

@sehven1 said:

"Smart 🔥 but no give am nyarsh video edit ✌."

@jus_tice4me said:

"No matter the funds mama tiwa needs a responsible, patient and a good listener as a partner. Me I feel her ❤️🔥🙌."

@clems_of_cyprus said:

"He has a very matured mind."

@ciliapeaches said:

"Good skills👏👏 😍 but I recommend this movie for parents to watch on Netflix #Secrets we keep."

@newlife_drumz said:

"New video editor sharp. …. Mama they sing piking they edit family business."

Kid models recreate Iyabo Ojo, Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage

According to a previous report, some talented Nigerian kid models caught the attention of social media users after they were spotted in phenomenal styles

These kid models basked in creativity and poise, as they were seen rocking the recreated versions of celebrity outfits

Some big names spotted were Iyabo Ojo, Bimpe Oyebade, Juma Jux, Nancy Isime, and Nicki Minaj, to mention just a few

