Some talented Nigerian kid models have caught the attention of social media users after they were spotted in phenomenal styles

These kid models basked in creativity and poise, as they were seen rocking the recreated versions of celebrity outfits

Some big names spotted were Iyabo Ojo, Bimpe Oyebade, Juma Jux, Nancy Isime, and Nicki Minaj, to mention just a few

It's amazing to see how kids can transform into fashion icons just by rocking the right garments. A kiddies' page has been spotted online, and it is on everyone's lips.

The kid models on the page were dressed like some of Nigeria's top celebrities and fashion trailblazers as they rocked their recreated styles.

Nigerian kid models effortlessly recreate fashion pieces of celebs like Juma Jux and Tiwa Savage.

On the said page, an array of kid models were spotted posing in outfits that have been worn by the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Nicki Minaj, Juma Jux, Regina Daniels, Nancy Isime, and many others.

These kids slayed these fashion pieces to perfection, making it hard to believe it was not originally styled for them. The photos of the kids were posted in a collage, side by side with the original owners of the styles.

It has caught the attention of many social media users, particularly fashion lovers. It is also refreshing to see uplifting and exciting news, away from the regular online drama many are used to.

Here is also a recreation of one of Nicki Minaj's red carpet moments as seen on the Kiddies page:

Entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, known for her exotic fashion tastes, wowed fans again.

She rocked a classy traditional outfit that exposed the upper part of her body and gave fans a style inspiration.

The fashionista, who is actress Iyabo Ojo's close friend, noted that her attire was for a wedding, and social media users shared their thoughts about her look.

Nigerians cheer kid models

Read some reactions below:

@bridgetaustinemusic said:

"Wow my baby nailed it @iyaboojofespris mama pls come and carry ur daughter ooo wowww🔥🔥❤️."

"Pls my beautiful mami come and see ur younger sister oo @its.priscy 😍😍."

@michiliyah said:

"Everything is so on point🙌🙌♥️♥️♥️🤗."

Photo trends as kid model rocks Nancy Isime's bold look.

@twinsjaycloset said:

"Go Kate! You got this one... no doubt! 👏😍."

@slay_kids_naija said:

"Your cutie is trending everywhere ."

@oluwa.buky said:

"Very beautiful 😍😍."

@iam.kinat said:

"@tiwasavage this is lovely. You need to see this 👏👏."

@mamalet_00 said:

"My baby too beautiful @tiwasavage 😍😍."

@_oyindamolami said:

"Soooooo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

@habimskitchen said:

"@tiwasavage she did it for you again👏👏👏👏."

@bimbo_olamide said:

"These kids ain't playing... @tiwasavage gerrin hia."

Iyabo Ojo shares fashion budget tips

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Iyabo Ojo has been consistent with slaying at events, and the actress attended the 41st Miss Nigeria, rocking another gorgeous outfit.

In an interview, she shared what beauty means to her and how she budgets for the outfits she has been wearing to events.

Several social media users commended her dress sense and also observed that she does not take a break from attending events.

