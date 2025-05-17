Nigerian TikToker and streamer Habeeb Hamzat has again sparked an online debate following his latest revelation

The popular influencer noted that the streaming platform Netflix had requested a certain amount for his girlfriend to perform a kissing scene

It was reported that Peller also shared the reason he failed to go through with the plan, unsettling many online

Nigerian social media users were not thrilled about Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller's latest revelation.

Peller, known for his dramatic display and exaggerations, stirred social media after alleging that Netflix approached him with a whopping N3 billion offer to feature his partner in a controversial kissing scene.

This came up after he had Peter of Psquare as a guest on his TikTok live stream, with several of his fans watching.

During a now-viral video interview, Peller recounted how representatives of the streaming platform allegedly reached out to him to cast Jarvis, his girlfriend, for a romantic kissing scene, which he found unacceptable.

In his words:

"They said they want to use my baby to do a kissing scene. They said three billion. Three billion! I mean… three million—no, three billion naira!"

An agitated Peller emphasized his protective stance over his partner, describing her as someone he had intentionally taken away from the entertainment space for her own good.

"I don’t joke about her. I love my baby. I’m paying her good money. I don’t like that life," he added.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Peller makes claims about Netflix

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@booda_akanniii said:

"Make all of una calm down now, na people for Facebook he dy talk too not you people on Instagram 🤣🤣🤣Facebook people are different breed you should know 😂😂😂."

@kelvin_krtz said:

"This guy really thinks we all watch cocomelon and take cerelac."

@chixonnexus said:

"Why are they seeking his consent? Is he her father or husband?"

@pearl_oku

"Sweet fanta dialo."

@moziano_movenchy said:

"So wetin i go just do na to tell Igwe say make dem organize award 🥇for you because ehh you need the award."

@worldofyabachi said:

"Elizabeth Amaduo popularly known as Jarvis, was offered the amount of $1.8m (N3b) to act in a kissing scene for an upcoming series. The popular TikTok star turned down the offer solely because you guys will believe anything you see online. Lol you better stop drinking zobo and drink water. Water is better."

@lexie_armani said:

"I swear, I thought it was only me. They offered me 10.6billion to go naked. I said no. God forbid bad thing. Netflix people sef."

@maasoroju said:

"He’s not lying. NETFLIX offer me 10 billion for a knacking scene 2 years ago too. I rejected it 😂."

@omaalicha___ said:

"Then ow much do they actually pay those A-listers?😒😒this guy don see us finish."

@biz_hnyt said:

"3bn for kiss.. Hmmm,provided she take 70% give me 30%... 😂😂 i love my baby too but 😂."

@omaalicha___ said:

"Then ow much do they actually pay those A-listers?😒😒this guy don see us finish."

@neemerrrh said:

"Lol...I go do am for 1 billion😂😂😂😂make Dem come give me the kissing scene."

