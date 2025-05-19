Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma was reportedly attacked by an unknown me

The singer was with his band members when the unfortunate incident occurred in Ikire, Osun State

A video making the rounds on social media showed Pasuma's bus riddled with bullets, while another car in the convoy appeared slightly damaged

Nigerians have been thrown into a state of worry after some unpleasant news about Fuji musician Pasuma Wonder hit the airwaves.

The Nigerian singer was said to have been on his way to Ikire, alongside his bodyguard, when unknown gunmen suddenly ambushed them.

A video that emerged on social media showed one of his vehicles with a bullet hole, while the other had a smashed windscreen.

There is still no news about Pasuma's safety or whereabouts, but his fans hope that he is safe and well.

Watch the clip here:

Recall, Pasuma and his former protégé, Taye Currency, have ended their rift after they both visited the holy land.

In the clip making the rounds online, they were both in the same room as someone tried to reconcile them.

Fans were excited in the comment section of the post as they applauded Pasuma for his simplicity.

Reactions as Pasuma gets attacked

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@_usj1_ said:

"Thank God they are safe. Ikire don find trouble."

@Money_man2_0 said:

"What could have been his offense?"

@Jaynephfa said:

"E sure me say he support APC. Insecurity don't know tribe. E no-go touch everyone but those weh deh support evíl."

@itz_bhasseh said:

"Na Friday show. Paso Dey ok e perform in Ibadan yesterday night."

@yeyeoge81 said:

"Thats too bad."

@adebayo.abiodun11 said:

"Stop going along with branded bus then for safety purpose."

@kplus_001 said:

"Omo… governor Osun state."

@ayotundeelyon said:

"Ikire don buy job, oga nothing you fit do. Elenu osi."

@lekeyor said:

"He go touch everyone if we continue looking it better you join sowore now to fight insecurity in Nigeria."

@kasvisionvisual said:

"Ikire full of uneducated people, no wonder."

@omo_baba_tailor said:

"Sorry to say, with the money they have made, having an esc*rt shouldn’t be a problem. Abi na audio money. They have the money to employ 5-10 army or ctu."

@deenbase2010 said:

"Ikire is one of the most dangerous place in the southwest of Nigeria. If your bus or vehicle developed fault on or before the bridge at night, their jobless and illiterate boys will come out hurt or rub you all. They are mostly specialize in political thugs."

Pasuma joyous as he meets his newborn grandson

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Fuji singer, Pasuma welcomed his grandson to the joy of his numerous fans on social media.

The legendary singer was able to finally meet his newborn grandson in Canada, and the sweet moment was captured on video for fans to see.

Many social media users gushed over the heartwarming video of Pasuma with his newborn grandbaby.

